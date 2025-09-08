Marcus Stroman and 4 ex-Yankees stars who won’t play another MLB game

As the playoffs draw closer, former New York Yankees pitcher Marcus Stroman remains unsigned — and we’re not exactly surprised.

The Yankees released Stroman in August after he posted a 6.23 ERA and a 26-16 K-BB ratio in 39 innings. Stroman never fit in with the Yankees, who moved him to the bullpen last September and would have likely kept him there if not for various injuries this spring. However, it’s nonetheless telling that there were no credible reports about teams, especially those in the playoff race, considering adding Stroman as a depth piece down the stretch.

If there’s any consolation for Stroman, it’s that he’s not the only notable ex-Yankee who has likely played their final game in the majors. For this list, we’re only including those who played an MLB game within the last two seasons. We’re also excluding any former Yankees who are now playing internationally, such as former first baseman Tyler Austin, who has played for the Yokohama Bay Stars in Japan since 2020.

SP Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman has walked four batters to start the game then boo rain down #Yankees #RepBX pic.twitter.com/t1nEuz8T8t — Lucasparmenter23 (@Lucasparmenter0) April 11, 2025

Of every player on this list, we acknowledge that Stroman likely has the best chance to at least earn a Minor League contract this winter, but that isn’t saying much. There likely isn’t much of a market for a 34-year-old pitcher who publicly resisted moving to the bullpen and who has a history of confronting fans. Stroman notably accused the Mets’ front office of ignoring death threats he claimed he received during his 2 ½ seasons in Queens.

The fact that no teams even signed Stroman to a Minor League deal following his Aug. 1 release is a major red flag. Remember, the deadline for playoff eligibility wasn’t until Sept. 1, meaning teams had a whole month to bring Stroman in as depth.

Stroman is 90-87 for his career with a 3.79 ERA, two All-Star selections and a 2017 Gold Glove Award. In his best years, the righty was an innings-eater capable of overcoming spotty command and less-than-ideal velocity by generating loads of ground balls. The lows were low enough, though, that it’s unsurprising his career is nearly over.

1B Anthony Rizzo

Welcome back to Wrigley Field, Anthony Rizzo 🥹 pic.twitter.com/vge3HUTUvd — MLB (@MLB) September 6, 2024

Is Anthony Rizzo a Hall of Famer? We expect voters to make the case for him in a few years, especially considering how the three-time All-Star fared analytically. Rizzo totaled a 40.4 bWAR in 14 seasons, and he remained one of the league’s more efficient hitters even as teams accepted their players striking out more. As of publication, the leaguewide strikeout rate is an even 22.0%, far worse than Rizzo’s lifetime 16.5 strikeout percentage.

However, the odds are stacked against Rizzo eventually making it to Cooperstown. Baseball-Reference gives Rizzo a 42 score on the Hall of Fame Monitor, and the “likely” Hall of Famer’s score is roughly 100. For example, Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman has a 129 score.

A 2023 concussion ended Rizzo’s prime, and he managed only eight home runs in 375 plate appearances last year. Rizzo will nonetheless leave baseball as an all-around good guy who earned the 2017 Roberto Clemente Award for the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation’s work in fighting childhood cancer.

INF DJ LeMahieu

-Execute the PERFECT relay to get the runner at home

-DJ LeMahieu goes to the backhand to steal a hit



The defense for the @Yankees was on full display to keep this game tied! pic.twitter.com/Ta8QIceoN5 — MLB (@MLB) May 17, 2025

LeMahieu quickly became a fan favorite upon his arrival in 2019, developing a reputation for clutch hits on a team that reached the ALCS. But Injuries took their toll after he signed a six-year, $90 million contract ahead of the 2021 season, and the Yankees cut their losses by designating the three-time All-Star in July.

The issue, as Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told reporters, is that LeMahieu’s hip and calf injuries made playing third base difficult. LeMahieu believed his best fit was at second base, though the Yankees knew that playing All-Star Jazz Chisholm at second rather than third was the smarter option.

“Obviously, the last few years, we’ve had a lot of injuries that he’s been fighting through,” Cashman said of LeMahieu. “He strongly felt the best way for him to go forward was to stay on the right side of the infield.”

The 37-year-old LeMahieu hit .289 with 126 home runs and a .759 OPS across 15 seasons. Not only did he total 30.6 bWAR, but he remains the only player in MLB history to win the batting title in both leagues; LeMahieu hit .348 for the 2016 Colorado Rockies and .364 for the Yankees in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

OF/P Joey Gallo

First look at Joey Gallo the PITCHER 👀



📹: @JoeyGallo24 pic.twitter.com/ImZbLXsSgm — MLB (@MLB) May 2, 2025

Although he spent spring training with the Chicago White Sox, Gallo’s failure to break camp with the team should have been the last clue that his big-league career is likely over. To his credit, the 31-year-old Gallo saw the writing on the wall and announced in March that he’d try becoming a pitcher if it meant getting one more opportunity in the Majors.

Alas, it’s telling that no teams considered Gallo as either an outfielder or a pitcher this summer. Time evidently ran out for a slugger who hit .179 from 2020-24, and his strong defense couldn’t outweigh a troubling 37.9 strikeout percentage in that stretch.

If we’ve indeed reached the end, Gallo will walk away with 208 home runs, two All-Star nods and two Gold Gloves. By no means did he have a bad career, but we’re sure the Texas Rangers expected more when they selected him No. 39 in 2012.