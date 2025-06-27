Marcus Stroman may have already pitched his last game for the Yankees

The New York Yankees made every attempt to trade Marcus Stroman before the advent of the 2025 regular season, but his bloated contract made the veteran right-hander impossible to move. Even so, team officials thought they might be able to squeeze some value out of Stroman in the regular season after they were forced to keep him on the roster.

Instead, Stroman went down with a knee injury that sent him to the Injured List after three ugly starts. No one in pinstripes was inspired by the 34-year-old's 11.57 ERA in just 9.1 innings of work. The hope was that a rehabilitation stint in the minors might help get his mechanics back in order.

Stroman's work on the farm has done nothing to quiet concerns about his ability to be a productive member of the Yankees' major league roster at this stage of his career. He's sporting a 6.97 ERA in his three rehabilitation starts after getting battered in AA Somerset on Tuesday. Team officials who viewed Stroman's recent starts are particularly alarmed at his lack of command.

If Stroman cannot command his pitches at an above-average level he doesn't stand a chance of getting major league hitters out at a respectable level. He's never possessed elite stuff, but age has eroded his pitching repertoire at an alarming rate in recent seasons. Stroman only posseses fringe stuff now and needs to feature pinpoint location to overcome that deficiency.

The Yankees can't afford to gamble with Marcus Stroman

Stroman's declining productivity is putting GM Brian Cashman and his staff in a difficult spot. The team has an openining in their starting rotation after seeing Ryan Yarbrough head to the IL with an oblique injury. Allan Winans filled Yarbrough's spot in the rotation last week but he struggled after a quick start in the Yankees' loss at Cincinnati. Similar to Stroman, Winans also lacks anything resembling above-average stuff on the mound. It's difficult to envision a scenario where he does anything more than soak up spot starts for the Yankees down the stretch.

That's why manager Aaron Boone hasn't named a starter for his team's matchup against the Athletics. The likely plan was for Stroman to make his way back to the active roster to fill that spot. His struggles in the minors now make it more likely that Winans will get another shot to prove he's worthy of holding down a temporary spot in Boone's rotation.

If Stroman is unable to beat a non-prospect like Winans out then it signals his tenure with the Yankees is likely nearing an end. The franchise does not want to eat the $18.5 million due to him this season but they may need to designate him for assignment to open up a spot on their 40-man roster for a pitcher who is better equipped to help them win games down the stretch.

Cam Schlittler is one prospect who is turning heads at AAA for the Yankees but he does not appear to be in the frame for a call-up this weekend. He is a great example of a prospect who would need to be put on the 40-man roster before he arrives in the Bronx. Unlike Stroman and Winans, he does possess above average stuff that gives him a higher ceiling as a starter.

The Yankees could choose to sit tight and gather more data. Yarbrough should be back after the All-Star break and Luis Gil's return from injury should not be far behind him. The impending boost of that duo lessens pressure on Cashman to find another starting pitcher in what's currently a very tight trade market.

Of course, one additional injury or setback could force New York's hand. They have the prospect depth required to secure a quality starter if they identify a hurler who can help put them over the top in the AL East. If that happens, it could spell doom for Stroman's tenure in pinstripes.

There's always a chance that Stroman could catch on with another team, but the chances of him making an impact for the Yankees in 2025 are growing smaller by the day. It may be have been his dream to make it with the Yankees but it has turned into a nightmare for almost everyone involved.