Mariners good vibes extend to fans: Meet a man who risked wardrobe for Cal Raleigh

While the Mariners and Tigers are not rivals, there is still inherent risk for any fans of Seattle's baseball team traveling to a road ballpark to root for their team in the postseason. Fights in the stands happen all the time in professional sports, and often are one-sided. Comerica Park is, for the most part, immune to this trend. The Tigers haven't won a World Series since 1984, and the Mariners haven't won a playoff series in decades. Detroit and Seattle are impossible not to root for, especially when compared to the baseball behemoths remaining in New York and Los Angeles.

Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh and his bug dumper have created even more room on Seattle's bandwagon thanks to the star catcher's individual accomplishments. Raleigh and Aaron Judge are battling for AL MVP, with the former's case written in records. Raleigh finished the 2025 regular season with 60 home runs – the most all-time for a catcher or switch hitter. They're also the most in Mariners franchise history, and 26 more than Raleigh had ever hit in a season prior to this year.

In Game 3 against Detroit, Raleigh added to a new tally, hitting his second career postseason home run. However, Raleigh's home run alone wasn't the story. Just wait until you see the fan who caught said blast.

Meet the Mariners fan who caught Cal Raleigh's home run

Per MLB.com's Josh Kirshenbaum, Longview, Wash. native Jameson Turner is the Mariners fan who caught Raleigh's home run. Turner went viral for his fashion choice, a Mariners-themed shirt which read 'Dump 61 Here'. Raleigh obliged, but Turner had a problem shortly after catching Cal's 61st home run of the season – he needed a new shirt. Thankfully for Turner (and Raleigh, who seemingly has a divine connection to Turner), he revealed a 'Dump 62 Here' shirt underneath his original version.

The guy who retrieved Cal Raleigh's 61st home run was wearing a shirt that said "DUMP 61 HERE"



...and a shirt underneath that said "DUMP 62 HERE"



“I waved at him when he came up,” Turner said. “Maybe he saw me.”

Turner, who lives in Las Vegas but traveled to Detroit on his off day to watch his beloved Mariners, originally tried to buy a ticket in the left field seats, since the vast majority of Raleigh's home runs (38 of 60) so far that season went down the left-field line. Turner had to settle on left-center field instead, as there weren't any tickets remaining in his preferred Raleigh baseball landing spot.

“When I found the first row there, right behind the bullpen, I’m like, ‘OK, maybe he’ll knock a miracle one back there,” Turner added.

Mariners fan lives a dream – and gets to meet Cal Raleigh

Not only did Turner catch one of Raleigh's home run balls and become an instant celebrity on social media thanks to his fashion choice, he was also able to meet the Mariners star postgame. Raleigh signed a bat for Turner and shook his hand, as if to thank his new good luck charm.

For Turner only one question remains: Will he attend Game 4 after such a memorable Game 3? Should he go out on top, or does he risk watching the Mariners win their first postseason series in franchise history? And, perhaps most importantly, does he have another shirt in case Raleigh goes deep again?

“I hadn’t considered that,” Turner said. “I wasn’t going to go to tomorrow’s game, but I might have to change my plans.”

If the Mariners have any sway in Detroit, that signed bat should come with a ticket to Wednesday's game. Until proven otherwise, Turner is the good luck charm Raleigh and Seattle need to make history.