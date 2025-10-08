Mariners (legal) sign stealing forced AJ Hinch to forfeit the Tigers season

Hired before the start of the 2020 MLB season, Tigers manager AJ Hinch has delivered what he promised Detroit. The Tigers are competitive again. Even if Detroit should falter in the ALDS to the Seattle Mariners – and it's looking very likely that's the case – Hinch oversaw the end of a painful rebuild that was literally a decade in the making. He deserves credit for that. However, Hinch's best tendencies can often be his undoing, especially in the postseason.

Hinch can tinker a little too much, whether it be with his lineup, rotation or bullpen. In the Tigers two series so far this postseason, Hinch has had a quick hook for anyone not named Tarik Skubal. In some sense, I understand his thinking. Hinch doesn't have much to work with outside of Skubal. On the other hand, Detroit's bullpen is a piece of work in its own right. Going to the 'pen early doesn't provide the Tigers with an advantage, despite all the trades Scott Harris made at the deadline for middling relievers.

AJ Hinch keeps getting in the Tigers way

In Game 4, Hinch removed Casey Mize after just three innings. Mize wasn't perfect by any means, but the former No. 1 overall pick gave up just one run and kept the Tigers in the game. The second he was removed, the floodgates opened, and Seattle scored runs in consecutive innings. Considering the Tigers' struggles to score with runners in scoring position (or at all, frankly), Hinch signed their death certificate.

And it should be noted this is far from the first time Hinch has shown a distrust in his starting pitchers. Against the Guardians, he removed Mize after a leadoff walk in the fifth inning, forcing Detroit to rely heavily on Jack Flaherty in the next game. Hinch trusts his bullpen – and his ability to manage their strengths and weaknesses – to a fault. If the Tigers had a shutdown 'pen, going to them early in the game would be a different story. Instead, Hinch is removing his starting pitchers for arguably worse options, only because the matchups suggest it'll work out. This is a classic case of over-managing.

Why did Hinch remove Casey Mize in Game 4?

Hinch had a long talk with Mize in the dugout away from camera after his final out in the third innings. He preferred to go to the bullpen, and left-handed relief pitcher Tyler Holton, against a part of the lineup that hurt Mize the first time through. The Tigers have no margin for error since they're facing elimination, and Hinch's flaw in judgement essentially ended Detroit's season.

There's a chance Hinch removed Mize not just because the bottom of the Mariners lineup raked against him, but because they knew what was coming. Mize was tipping his pitches in the only inning he gave up an earned run. Per MLB.com's Daniel Kramer, it appeared Josh Naylor was relaying Mize's pitches to the Mariners hitters. Mize noticed this trend, and glared at Naylor following a strikeout of Eugenio Suarez. However, this didn't stop Naylor, who let Dominic Canzone know a splitter was coming just prior to his RBI double.

Looks like Josh Naylor had a tell on Casey Mize’s splitter from second base -- and Mize appeared to notice, glaring at him after his K to Eugenio Suárez.



Then just before Dominic Canzone’s double off the splitter, Naylor lifted his left arm seemingly as a signal. pic.twitter.com/7JV1SWx63p — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) October 8, 2025

If Mize was indeed tipping his pitches, removing him after just three innings of one-run ball makes much more sense.

AJ Hinch's greatest mistake involves Tarik Skubal

Tigers ace Tarik Skubal pitched in Game 2 of the ALDS in Seattle. Skubal went to college at Seattle University, so it was a homecoming of sorts for him. Detroit won Game 1 and were playing with house money in the second contest. A 2-0 lead heading back home to Comerica would've seemed insurmountable. Instead, Skubal lost as the Tigers couldn't score runs behind him. A 3-2 defeat stung as Detroit wasted its greatest weapon in a road contest, rather than saving him for the friendly confines of the Motor City.

Personally, I would've started Skubal on full rest in Game 3. Winning two games in Seattle was always a tall order no matter who was on the mound. Why not use, say, Mize in Game 2? If he finds a way to win, great. If not, you're heading home with the best pitcher in the world set to take the mound.

To make matters worse, Hinch confirmed that Skubal would not be available for Game 4, even out of the bullpen. Per Hinch, Skubal was preparing for a Game 5 that might not even happen.

Hinch is one of the best managers in baseball. Were he fired, he'd have 10 suitors almost immediately. Detroit is lucky to have him, but that doesn't mean he's immune from making mistakes. This series alone, he's made several, and it's cost the Tigers.