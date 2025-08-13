Mariners-Orioles start time: Rain delay updates from Camden Yards

The Seattle Mariners have caught fire after making multiple major additions at last month's trade deadline, with Tuesday night's win over the Baltimore Orioles officially pulling them into a tie with the Houston Astros atop the AL West. Seattle can take over first place for the first time since June 1 with another win on Wednesday — but unfortunately Mother Nature is doing her best to cool off one of the hottest teams in baseball.

With inclement weather sweeping through much of the East Coast, the Orioles have already announced that Wednesday night's game will begin in a rain delay.

The start of tonight’s game will be delayed due to inclement weather. We will update with more information as it becomes available. — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) August 13, 2025

This is just one of several weather delays impacting the schedule around MLB. When will the weather let up enough to let play begin at Camden Yards? Let's break it down.

Mariners-Orioles start time: When will the rain delay end?

Unfortunately, there's no way of knowing when the delay will end right now. First pitch for this game was scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET, but clearly that's no longer happening. All fans of these teams hope for is that the game can be played at some point today in conditions that don't severely impact the end result. Based on the forecast, though, it could be a while.

Weather forecast for Mariners-Orioles: How long will the rain last in Baltimore?

A flash flood warning is in effect for the Baltimore area on Wednesday evening thanks to a storm system moving through. Camden Yards has already taken on a decent bit of precipitation this afternoon, and while there figures to be a small lull in the rain around scheduled first pitch time, there's more coming soon enough; you can understand why both teams weren't wild about starting up only to have to stop after an inning or two and potentially lose their starting pitchers.

The chance of rain dips down to 43% by 8 p.m. ET, although there will still be storms in the area and there's no guarantee that we won't see more rain as the night progresses. The two teams are still hoping to get this game in, but if not we might have to play a doubleheader on Thursday — less than ideal considering that both teams will have to travel immediately afterward for games on Friday night.