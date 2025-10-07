Mariners-Tigers start time: ALDS rain delay updates from Comerica Park for Game 3

The ALDS showdown between the Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners has been the most tightly contested series of this round of the MLB Postseason, which led to plenty of excitement for Tuesday's Game 3 action with the series heading to Comerica Park in Detroit locked up at 1-1. However, a rain delay unfortunately got involved, thus keeping baseball fans from getting the first pitch from Logan Gilbert and Jack Flaherty on time.

The Tigers announced nearly 45 minutes before the schedule 4:08 p.m. ET first pitch on Tuesday that the game would be starting in a rain delay due to showers and inclement weather that have been in the area throughout the morning, and with the tarp having been on the Comerica Park field for some time as well.

Today’s Game 3 of the ALDS will begin in a delay due to inclement weather in the area. Updates will be provided when available. — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) October 7, 2025

Rain delays are always the worst, but especially when it comes to playoff matchups. There are only two games on the schedule right now in the Division Series round for Tuesday and now we have to wait even longer for the afternoon action in Detroit.

That, naturally, has baseball fans begging to know when the Mariners-Tigers game will start now after the delay. We've got everything you need to know about the start time, weather forecast, and more so you can get eyes on the game as soon as it gets going.

Mariners-Tigers start time: When will Game 3 begin in Detroit?

Right now, we'll project that the Mariners-Tigers Game 3 in the ALDS will start at around 5 p.m. ET based on the latest weather updates. Detroit has still not announced an official start time at this point, but when you look at the rain and when it could subside, that's about when it would make the most sense to get the first pitch for this matchup.

More to come on this developing story.