Mariners-Tigers start time: Rain delay updates from Comerica Park

The Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers were slated to begin a loaded Saturday of baseball going into the All-Star break at Comerica Park. Instead, the second game of the series between AL playoff contenders began in a rain delay with inclement weather in the Detroit area early on Saturday afternoon.

Initially slated for a 1:10 p.m. ET start time in Detroit, the Tigers announced more than a half-hour before the scheduled first pitch that the game would begin in a delay and they had no updates at the time.

Due to forecasted inclement weather, today’s game will begin in a delay. Updates will be provided when available. pic.twitter.com/RiONoTYQlk — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 12, 2025

After the Mariners poured it on the Tigers on Friday night and earned a rare win against a Tarik Skubal start, there was a lot of anticipation for Saturday's matchup. So with the rain delay, fans of both teams were left wondering when the game would actually start after being slowed by the delay.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Mariners-Tigers start time after beginning in a rain delay, July 12

The projected Mariners-Tigers start time is around 3 p.m. ET based on the latest weather information and forecast. Thunderstorms in the Detroit area around Comerica Park are the reason for the rain delay to begin the game, and those storms aren't supposed to clear out until around that 3 p.m. potential start time locally. There is definitely a chance that the weather systems could clear out of the area before then, but the safest start time we can say right now is 3 p.m. ET until we get further updates from the team and the ballpark.

Comerica Park forecast for Mariners-Tigers in Detroit

Looking at the forecast around Comerica Park, it's a mix of sun and storms at the scheduled first pitch with a 52% chance of precipitation and obviously some electricity in the mix as well. That doesn't get much better for a bit as 2 p.m. ET also calls for a 51% chance of rain and storms in the forecast, which means that they won't be playing baseball then.

As mentioned, though, the big thing is making sure that the players and fans are safe. The storms are supposed to be cleared out of the area by 3 p.m. ET, which is why we have that as the projected start time. However, if the storms move out a bit quicker after 2 p.m., we could see the first pitch happen at least a few minutes earlier than that for the much-hyped matchup on Saturday.