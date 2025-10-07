The ALDS showdown between the Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners has been the most tightly contested series of this round of the MLB Postseason, which led to plenty of excitement for Tuesday's Game 3 action with the series heading to Comerica Park in Detroit locked up at 1-1. However, a rain delay unfortunately got involved, thus keeping baseball fans from getting the first pitch from Logan Gilbert and Jack Flaherty on time.

The Tigers announced nearly 45 minutes before the schedule 4:08 p.m. ET first pitch on Tuesday that the game would be starting in a rain delay due to showers and inclement weather that have been in the area throughout the morning, and with the tarp having been on the Comerica Park field for some time as well.

Today’s Game 3 of the ALDS will begin in a delay due to inclement weather in the area. Updates will be provided when available. — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) October 7, 2025

Rain delays are always the worst, but especially when it comes to playoff matchups. There are only two games on the schedule right now in the Division Series round for Tuesday and now we have to wait even longer for the afternoon action in Detroit.

That, naturally, has baseball fans begging to know when the Mariners-Tigers game will start now after the delay. We've got everything you need to know about the start time, weather forecast, and more so you can get eyes on the game as soon as it gets going.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Mariners-Tigers start time: When will Game 3 begin in Detroit?

The Mariners-Tigers ALDS Game 3 will officially start at 7 p.m. ET in Detroit on Tuesday after more than three hours in rain delay. The team made the announcement just about 50 minutes before the newly schedule first pitch.

It initially appeared as though the rain delay would only keep the teams off the diamond for an hour, but the rain not only persisted more consistently and longer than that, but more thunderstorms entered the area around Comerica Park as well. However, we now have an official start time for Game 3, but there are some notable changes to the broadcast as a result of the delay.

Mariners-Tigers ALDS Game 3 TV channel: Rain delay creates nightmare

Game 3 between Detroit and Seattle was obviously supposed to have its own window on FS1 with no MLB competition on that TV channel or anywhere else. However, the rain delay has complicated things, and now Tigers-Mariners Game 3 will now be shown on FS2 and MLB Network. FOX made the decision to give precedence to the Blue Jays-Yankees matchup, scheduled to start at 8:08 p.m. ET, on FS1 for Tuesday's action if the two games were to overlap. Rather than switching over mid-broadcast, though, the entire game from Detroit will be on FS2 and MLB Network.

The hope was, obviously, that wouldn't come into play. With the rain delay creating a bit of a nightmare scenario for MLB and FOX, though, it almost exactly lined up the two start times of the pair of Game 3s in the ALDS on Tuesday. As a result, the full TV channel switch was made.

Comerica Park weather forecast for Tuesday evening

As mentioned, the forecast in Detroit has been fluid and changing throughout the day, and that could still change. However, as for now, the rain is expected to remain in the area of the ballpark with electricity in the weather systems as well until well after 6 p.m. ET. The chance of rain at 7 p.m. ET is still actually just a hair under 50 percent according to the forecast, but the thunderstorms in the area should have subsided by that point.

Worst-case scenario as it pertains to Tigers-Mariners Game 3, however, is that things should be good to go by 8 p.m. ET. By that time of the evening around Comerica Park, the weather forecast says that there is a 0 percent chance of rain and the skies should be clear. The hope, of course, is that the pitchers and players are able to take the field before that, but there doesn't seem to be any sort of risk that Tuesday's matchup won't be played.

Silver linings, we guess.