Mariners top prospect is on the move, but not as a trade chip

The Seattle Mariners made a big move ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Good for them, it wasn’t your typical deadline move. The Mariners called up Tyler Locklear, who will be joining them in Sacramento during the Oakland Athletics series. It’s a big move for a player that’s more than earned his way to the big leagues.

Locklear has been swinging a scorching hot bat this season, slashing .316/.401/.562 in Triple A ball. He also has career highs in home runs (19) and RBI (83) in 2025. It’s long overdue, but the Mariners finally reward their top prospect with a shot at MLB stardom.

Seattle is comfortably in a wild card spot now. Introducing Locklear now could give them a glimpse into how well he handles pressure, but more importantly, get some depth ahead of the MLB postseason.

Locklear played in 16 games last year and wasn't particularly strong. This time around, he's hoping to not only make an impression, but prove he's gotten better since last year.

Tyler Locklear’s much anticipated arrival to MLB should ignite Mariners playoff run

What Cal Raleigh is doing this season, he’s taken most of the spotlight for this Mariners team. Now it’s time for him to take a backup role to Locklear. The timing of this couldn’t be better for the Mariners too. They need a first baseman and bringing up Locklear gives them a player with a lot of potential that doesn’t cost them anything.

While the Mariners are certainly buying ahead of Thursday’s deadline, the fact that they can take care of a big need without having to trade top prospects or Locklear himself. This is the perfect chance for Locklear to prove he’s good enough to be the Mariners new everyday first baseman.

With callups this late in the postseason, if he does get a chance to play, he’ll have to show the Mariners that he handles high pressure situations and contributes offensively in big games. It’s one thing going through the run-of-the-mill regular season game. But spring training and the MLB postseason are two pivotal moments to prove to an organization you’re ready.

Locklear has a chance to turn a late season call up into proof he was their future all along. He’s been good in the minor leagues, but it’s not uncommon for a player to get the call up and end up returning to the minors during slumps.

The Mariners are ready to believe in Locklear and calling him up now is proof they don’t want to make a trade, rather rely on the players already within their farm system.