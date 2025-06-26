Mariners-Twins start time: Rain delay updates from Target Field

The start of Wednesday's series finale between the Seattle Mariners and the Minnesota Twins has been delayed due to inclement weather at Target Field, according to a team announcement just prior to scheduled first pitch.

Today's game will begin in a rain delay. We will provide more information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/1jmBvpGeEn — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) June 26, 2025

It's a massive game in the crowded AL Wild Card race, especially after the teams split the first two of this three-game set on Monday and Tuesday. Seattle, powered by AL MVP candidate Cal Raleigh, currently has a half-game lead on the third and final playoff spot. The Twins, meanwhile, are running on fumes, having lost eight of their last 10 games to fall well out of contention in the AL Central and on the outskirts of the Wild Card race at 38-42.

When might the teams be able to get this game underway? Here's everything to know about the forecast and updated start time from Minneapolis.

Mariners-Twins rain delay: What's the Thursday afternoon forecast in Minneapolis?

In short: not great. A bunch of rain is about to descend on the area surrounding Target Field, which should feature heavy precipitation for the next hour or so. After that, radar shows that the worst should pass, although there could still be showers for the remainder of the afternoon.

What time will the Mariners and Twins play today?

It's possible that, considering this is the last time these two teams are scheduled to play this season, MLB and Minnesota could get a bit aggressive and opt to start play once the worst of the rain has passed around 1:30 p.m. CT. The Twins are headed to Detroit for a weekend series with the Tigers, while the Mariners are set to hop on a flight to Texas to play the Rangers, so both teams want to get this game wrapped as soon as possible.

But there is more rain in the forecast throughout the afternoon and into the evening, and it's possible that conditions might not be suitable for play for quite some time.