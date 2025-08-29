Mark Teixeira runs for Congress to win another baseball game you didn't expect

In the weeks before he signed with the New York Yankees in December 2008, speculation fueled that All-Star first baseman Mark Teixeira, who was born in Maryland and grew up in Baltimore, would instead join the Orioles or Washington Nationals.

Nearly 20 years later, Teixeira may suit up in Washington, after all — just in an actual suit rather than a baseball uniform.

Teixeira announced on Thursday that he’s running for the 21st District seat in Texas. Chip Roy, who currently holds the seat, is not seeking reelection but running for Texas attorney general instead. Although the 45-year-old Teixeira is not originally from Texas, he spent his first five seasons with the Rangers.

Texas traded Teixeira to Atlanta in July 2007, and he split the next year-plus with the Braves and Angels before joining the Yankees.

“As a proud Texan and lifelong conservative who loves our country, I’m ready to fight for the principles that make Texas strong and America exceptional,” Teixeira said in a statement posted on X/Twitter.

Teixeira, a three-time All-Star and Gold Glove winner, has never held any political office since retiring in 2016. However, that likely won’t stop the Republican Party from welcoming him to Washington, especially not if it means having him on their baseball team every June.

Mark Teixeira can help the Republicans extend their Congressional Baseball Game dominance

Although Teixeira hasn’t played baseball in nearly a decade, he’d likely crack the Republican Party’s lineup for their annual Congressional Baseball Game. As the game’s name indicates, the Republicans and Democrats clash each summer in a baseball game to raise money for charities in the Washington area.

The Republicans have dominated in recent years, winning the last five games and outscoring the Democrats 83-31 in that time. Things proceeded as usual earlier this summer, with the Republicans routing the Democrats, 11-2, at Nationals Park on June 11.

Incredibly, the Democrats lost only once from 2009 through 2019.

Assuming that he’s healthy and wants to play, it’s hard not to imagine Teixeira sitting out an exhibition baseball game — and at a big-league park in the same general region where he grew up, no less. It’d not only be a chance for Teixeira to prove himself in front of his new teammates, but it’d allow the former All-Star to play in a semi-meaningful game for the first time since he wore the Yankees pinstripes.

“We might win the Congressional Baseball Game by 50,” Missouri senator Eric Schmitt quipped.

First, though, Teixeira must win his congressional bid, and he’s all-in on adding another title to his lengthy resume.

“I will campaign hard, meet Texans across the district, and earn every vote,” Teixeira said.