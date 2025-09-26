Marlins-Phillies restart time: Rain delay updates from Citizens Bank Park

The Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies made it to the bottom of the eighth inning in a tight battle on Thursday night, but weather delayed the end of the game.

The Phillies officially called a delay at 8:30 p.m. ET, but the rain had been threatening to pause the game. A rain delay had been called earlier but the umpires opted to keep the game going. Eventually, the weather won.

We have entered a rain delay. We will provide updates when they become available. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 26, 2025

Now it's a wait for the rain to clear enough for the final inning and two outs to be played.

Marlins-Phillies rain delay updates: No restart time indicated

8:50 p.m. ET:

According to Accuweather, thunderstorms are expected in the area through 10 p.m. ET. There is a 62 percent chance of rain in the meantime. By 11 p.m. ET, the percent drops to 46.

Because more than seven innings have been played and the Phillies have a lead, the umpires could call the game. But they have to wait at least 30 minutes to do so. We don't know if that's even on the table yet.

The Phillies have a 12-game lead on the Mets in the NL East. But the Marlins are fighting for a faint chance to snag a wild card spot. They won't want this one to be called at 1-0 in Philadelphia's favor.