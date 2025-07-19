Mason Miller trade destinations: 4 blockbusters the A's couldn't say no to

The, uh, Sacramento Athletics are in an odd position as the MLB trade deadline approaches. They aren't particularly good (41-58, last place in the AL West) and they don't really have a home, but they do have some legitimate young talent with Jacob Wilson, Tyler Soderstrom, Nick Kurtz, Denzel Clark and Mason Miller.

So, what's the plan? A fire sale doesn't seem likely (or smart) because most of these guys are young enough to still be considered prospects themselves. But high-leverage relievers are always at a premium, and Miller has already proven in his short career how good he can be when he's fully locked in. And that's really, really good.

If the A's get a massive offer from Miller, would they be able to refuse? What would a package look like? Would a one-for-one swap of a Top 100 player get the deal done? What teams would be interested? Ever gone mountain biking? Do you have a sweet tooth?

Philadelphia Phillies

It's not a good sign when a team owner starts speaking in riddles, and John Middleton has started doing that regarding the Phillies bullpen. I'm convinced that every time you add an extra billion dollars to your net worth, you become 20 percent less capable of answering questions directly.

Regardless, this team needs bullpen help and the front office knows that. According to Matt Gelb of The Athletic, the Phils (at least right now) sound like they'll do what it takes to get a real difference-maker:

The Phillies, for now, sound more willing to trade bigger prospect chips for controllable big leaguers, especially a shutdown, late-inning reliever.

Oh man, do I have a guy for you.

Here's an idea: Miller for Mick Abel, straight up. The Phillies get the late-inning reliever they need (and a few years of team control) and the Athletics get another Top 100 pitching prospect who can potentially form one of the best future big league rotations with Gage Jump and Luis Morales. Philly fans have already taken a liking to Abel, but there might not be a place for him in the Phils rotation for the next few years. There would, however, be a clear place for Mason Miller.

Chicago Cubs

Jed Hoyer and Chicago have already made one bullpen move this deadline cycle, signing Spencer Turnbull and hoping he can get flash some of his pre-injury stuff for the Cubs.

But betting on a waiver wire pickup isn't exactly the type of impact move Cubs fans want to see for the bullpen, so why not double down and go get Miller to confirm the Cubs as the favorite in the NL? The Dodgers are spiraling, the Phillies and Mets will likely make their own bullpen moves and the Brewers are right on your back. Make a splash!

Jaxon Wiggins, the Cubs No. 5 prospect, was just moved into the MLB Pipeline Top 100 rankings. His value is up right now; Chicago should use that to its advantage and use him as the centerpiece for Miller. Toss in a few more guys from the Top 30 and maybe a deal gets done.

Detroit Tigers

The Tigers are in their World Series window. There aren't any holes, really, on the offensive side for this team, and we know the starting staff is elite at the very top with Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize. But a somewhat unreliable bullpen could be the downfall of this team in October, so why not add the most dynamic bullpen arm available at the deadline? Detroit is likely going to add an arm or two in the coming weeks, and I see no reason not to go all, all in.

A package centered around Josue Briceño would be tough to turn down. The Tigers' No. 4 prospect, he probably won't crack MLB for a few years, which is better for the Athletics, who don't have much interest (or the ability) to compete right now. Add another top 30 prospect or two from the Tigers organization and I'm not sure the Athletics would be able to hang up the phone.

The price for Miller will be steep, but the Tigers haven't made the ALCS in over a decade and have a real chance to do that (and more) in 2025. Make a statement to the team that you want to win it all by pulling off a stunner at the deadline.

New York Mets

I know Mark Vientos is having a down year... so why not trade him to a team that doesn't mind if he slumps in 2025? Mark Vientos and one of the Mets' high-end prospects for Mason Miller is a weird deal... but maybe a beneficial one for the current Mets and the future Athletics.