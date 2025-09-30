Matching each fired MLB manager with a new team

As 12 MLB teams prepare to embark on the next chapter of their World Series chase, another three have already turned the page to 2026.

We’ve already seen three managerial changes in recent days, with the San Francisco Giants and Minnesota Twins firing Bob Melvin and Rocco Baldelli, respectively. Bruce Bochy and the Texas Rangers also mutually parted ways two seasons after the first championship in club history.

However, that doesn’t mean all three will be out of a job next year. In fact, we’ve identified ideal landing spots for the trio.

All managers on this list were officially dismissed as of Tuesday, Sept. 30. We have omitted managers, including those on playoff teams, who remain employed but could potentially be fired or step down within the coming weeks. That includes Atlanta’s Brian Snitker and the Angels’ Ron Washington, both of whom are considered questionable to return in 2026 for personal reasons; Snitker is 70, and the 74-year-old Washington missed the season’s final few months after quadruple bypass heart surgery.

We have also decided to leave off the four managers who were fired midseason: Baltimore’s Brandon Hyde, Colorado’s Bud Black, Pittsburgh’s Derek Shelton, and Washington’s Dave Martinez.

Bob Melvin: Baltimore Orioles

As of publication, the Orioles still hadn’t announced whether Tony Mansolino will earn the full-time position. To their credit, the Orioles went 60-59 under Mansolino and never waved the white flag despite playing in an extremely competitive AL East.

Orioles president of baseball operations Mike Elias told reporters that Mansolino is a “real candidate” to replace Hyde on a permanent basis. However, we believe that Melvin, who went 161-163 in two seasons with the Giants, would be an excellent fit in Baltimore. Not only is Melvin an extremely experienced manager with 22 seasons under his belt, but he’s no stranger to winning with the odds stacked against him. Despite constantly fielding a low payroll with poor ownership in Oakland, Melvin went 843-764 with six playoff appearances over his 10 full seasons leading the A’s.

For what it’s worth, Melvin played alongside the likes of Cal Ripken Jr. and Brady Anderson in Baltimore from 1989-91. A return to Charm City sounds good to us.

Bruce Bochy: San Francisco Giants

The man who led us to our first World Series Championship.



Thank you, Boch for your leadership in the dugout over the past three seasons! pic.twitter.com/jxIz4Pzcew — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) September 30, 2025

Speaking of reunions, all signs point to Bochy rejoining the Giants after parting ways with the Rangers. Bochy is widely considered the greatest manager in San Francisco Giants history, guiding the team to their only three World Series titles since departing New York following the 1957 season.

Although Bochy went 1,052-1,054 in his 13 seasons with the Giants, don’t let that losing record scare you. San Francisco had seven winning seasons in an eight-year stretch, and the championships speak for themselves. Factor in Bochy’s connection with Giants lead executive Buster Posey, and it’s hard not to see Bochy not managing in San Francisco next season — assuming, of course, that the 70-year-old wants to return for 2026.

Interestingly, ESPN floated another former Giants manager, Dusty Baker, as a potential option for 2026. However, Baker turns 77 next season, and the thought of possibly only having a manager for one season isn’t one we want to take.

Rocco Baldelli: Washington Nationals

Baldelli deserves significant credit for going 527-505 in his seven years with the Twins, even if Minnesota only managed three playoff wins in that time. We’re not going to fault Baldelli for a 92-loss season, especially not after the Twins significantly cut payroll during the season and fully waved the white flag following the trade deadline.

If the Nationals intend to reach the playoffs for the first time since their 2019 title, then they must pursue Baldelli at all costs. Not only is Baldelli an experienced manager, but he’s a former player who has been around significant turnarounds; Baldelli came up with the then-Tampa Bay Devil Rays and watched the team develop top prospects into a 2008 AL pennant winner and, perhaps most importantly, a club capable of competing with the high-spending Yankees and Red Sox.

Speaking of the Red Sox, don’t be surprised to see Boston pursue Baldelli if they part ways with Alex Cora following the playoffs. The 44-year-old Baldelli played for the Red Sox in 2009 and understands the importance of winning in Boston.