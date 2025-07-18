Matt Shaw should take this shocking Cubs trade rumor personally

The Chicago Cubs are expected to be active at the MLB trade deadline. That could include trading for a starting pitcher and third baseman, among other needs. The Cubs are down several starting pitchers long term, and it could hurt them come playoff time if they don't replace the likes of Justin Steele, as an example. However, Chicago has also been in the hunt for, say, Eugenio Suarez and other third basemen. That could have huge ramifications for Matt Shaw.

Shaw made such an impressive push in spring training that the Cubs were forced to start him early in the regular season. That did not go according to plan, and despite playing slightly better after a stint in Iowa, his batting average has dropped 20 points since the start of July. Craig Counsell maintains that the Cubs believe Shaw could be the long-term answer at third base, as he said before the All-Star Break.

“I do think it’s realistic. Yeah, absolutely,” Counsell said. “Just collectively, we’ve got to work hard to help Matt and to help Matt be the solution or just to be the guy we think he can be. That’s not going to stop. We’re going to keep doing that.”

Cubs are shopping for long-term fits at third base

Yet, recent trade rumors don't back up Counsell's opinion. Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette wrote that the Cubs have at least checked in on Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes.

"Aside from Keller, the only other update of note is that the Cubs seem to have a decent amount of interest in Ke’Bryan Hayes. I don’t believe he’s their top choice, but I’ve now heard from multiple sources that he’s on their radar," Hiles wrote.

Keller makes a ton of sense for the Cubs. It's unclear why the Pirates would trade a player under contract beyond this season to a division rival. I wouldn't try to make sense of it. Ben Cherington has made some odd choices in recent years and is wasting Paul Skenes prime.

Ke'Bryan Hayes interest from Cubs says a lot about Matt Shaw

What makes Hayes such an intriguing fit in Chicago is that he is signed long term. If the Cubs acquired him, surely he'd be the odds-on favorite to start at third base at Wrigley beyond 2025. Hayes is a Gold Glove caliber third baseman, but has struggled with the bat in his hands the last few seasons. Still, if the Cubs are looking for a capable, veteran third baseman who is on a team-friendly deal and available for cheap, Hayes is their man. It would also prove what they really think of Shaw, and the answer isn't a good one for the former top prospect.

“I mean, look, Matt’s gotten a great opportunity,” Counsell said in that same interview. “He’s got an opportunity to play a lot, so I kind of take the other side of that. What an opportunity he’s been given. And he’s earned it, but what an opportunity he’s got. That’s how you keep looking at it. He’s got a great opportunity.”

If anything, that sounds like a stern warning. Shaw has received his chance. If he hasn't done enough with it, that is not on the Cubs, especially if they don't believe in how he projects at the plate.