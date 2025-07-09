Max Fried All-Star rumor would make Braves' nightmare season even worse

The Atlanta Braves fell to 12 games below .500 with an embarrassing 10-1 loss to the Athletics on Tuesday night. Didier Fuentes, a 20-year-old rookie pressed into action due to injuries to Atlanta's rotation, looked like a deer in headlights against a bad A's team. With injuries stacking up and options running low, it's getting harder to express any sort of optimism about the Braves' immediate future.

Now things could get even tougher to bear for Braves fans. The 2025 MLB All-Star Game will be played at Truist Park in less than a week. While it seems like a given that Paul Skenes will start for the National League, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has a tough call to make on the AL side. Does he ride with the Cy Young favorite in Tarik Skubal, or does he pitch his own ace — one who happens to have deep roots in Atlanta?

That would be Max Fried, of course. The talented southpaw left the Braves for a cushy $218 million contract last winter. So far it has been a productive change of scenery for Fried, who has a 2.27 ERA and 0.96 WHIP through 19 starts with the Yankees, including 111 strikeouts in 119.0 innings.

Fried isn't undeserving, and there'd be a certain poetry to him starting the All-Star Game in Atlanta, where he spent the first eight years of his career. I'm just not sure Braves fans are ready to embrace that poetry.

Aaron Boone could name Max Fried the AL All-Star starter in Atlanta

Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch appeared on 97.1 The Ticket to discuss whether or not Skubal will (or should) start in the All-Star Game. Clearly the answer to "should" is "yes," but it's unclear if Boone can resist the temptation to start his own player — especially when there's so much history between Fried and the city he will be pitching in. Of note, Hinch has apparently spoken to Boone, who is weighing his options.

"I talked to Booney, and he’s grinding through that decision," Hinch said. "There’s two things in play. One is, Max Fried’s on his team. The second is, Fried going back to Atlanta where he enjoyed a ton of success."

Will Aaron Boone pick Tarik Skubal to start the All-Star Game?



Hinch obviously has a dog in this fight — and a clear preference as to who should start — but it sounds like both he and Skubal are understanding of the various machinations at play here. Skubal is a historically dominant force on the mound, but Fried's campaign has been remarkable in its own right. If Boone wants to boost the morale of his guy and give baseball fans a nice narrative to chew on with Fried pitching in Atlanta, so be it.

Just don't expect Braves fans to love this outcome. Fried was well-respected in Atlanta and he'll probably receive a warm greeting from the Truist Park crowd when his name is announced, whether it's as the starting pitcher or a mere observer. That said, if Braves fans have to sit there and watch Fried throw a gem as the starting pitcher in the All-Star Game, all while their own pitching staff crumbles due to injuries, bittersweet feelings will start to take root.