Max Muncy injury could force Dodgers to join forces with longtime rival

While Clayton Kershaw rightly stole the show on Wednesday night, securing his 3,000th strikeout in the majors, a crucial Dodgers injury could very well be the most long-lasting storyline. Third baseman Max Muncy was helped off the field with a knee injury, and while the Dodgers were optimistic at the time that he wouldn't be forced out long term, a stint on the injured list is in his future. Depending how long Muncy is out, LA could be forced to act quickly. Even Kershaw was concerned about Muncy after making history.

"We're all thinking about Munce right now," said Kershaw. "He's a huge part of our team, made a great play there. I don't really know why [Taylor] stole there; it just seemed unnecessary. I feel bad that it happened. We're all holding our breath that Munce is going to be OK. He's obviously a huge part of our team, and especially the last two months he's been unbelievable."

How can the Los Angeles Dodgers replace Max Muncy?

Muncy was placed on the injured list Thursday morning, with outfielder Esteury Ruiz being called up as a result. With Muncy out for the time being, the Dodgers will likely turn to Kiké Hernandez as the interim replacement.

If Muncy's injury is more serious than expected, the trade market offers a few options. The first and most obvious is Nolan Arenado, the St. Louis Cardinals third baseman who has been available for months now. It's well-known that Arenado would welcome a trade to Los Angeles, and the Cardinals are desperate to find a partner. If there were ever a time to cash in on Arenado's gold glove-caliber defense and capable bat, it is not.

Eugenio Suarez would be a perfect fit for Dodgers

However, the Dodgers may have better options on the table. If the Arizona Diamondbacks are open to trading with their division rivals, Eugenio Suarez has been mentioned in trade circles by various insiders. Suarez is one of the better power hitters in the National League, having already hit 26 home runs as of this writing. He has a .874 OPS and 138 OPS+ along with 2.5 bWAR.

The Dodgers would be lucky to have him, as you could argue he is essentially a pound-for-pound replacement for Muncy, if necessary. Heck, when Muncy is able to return from injury, the Dodgers would have further flexibility to place either play at the opposite corner on certain nights when Freddie Freeman needs rest, or even have Suarez DH.

As for Ruiz, he was hitting at close to a .300 clip with the OKC Dodgers, so he could be a decent addition to the Dodgers dugout as reinforcements in the outfield. However, LA's best chance at replacing Muncy or adding another third baseman alongside him is via trade. Now, whether the Diamondbacks want to hand the Dodgers a gift is another question entirely.