Max Scherzer now under even more pressure to save Blue Jays' playoff hopes

When Max Scherzer signed with the Toronto Blue Jays, the thought was he could be the missing piece to help Canada's MLB team get over the top and contend for a World Series. Despite making an absurd amount of money, he has given the Blue Jays a total of six innings in the first 2.5 months of the season. Scherzer has been on the injured list with right thumb inflammation since March.

With Scherzer slated to return to the Blue Jays in about a week or so, Toronto needs him now more than ever. This is because right-hander Bowden Francis is being placed on the 15-day injured list with a "right shoulder impingement". Toronto finds itself in third place in the deep AL East at 38-33 on the season. They are four games back of the division-leading New York Yankees in the middle of June.

Simply put, the time has arrived for Scherzer to be the difference-maker Toronto thought he would be this season. This team may have extended Vladimir Guerrero Jr. a few months ago, but so much of the Blue Jays' core remains in flux. With Father Time coming for Scherzer, does he have a few months left to go out and be the future hall-of-fame pitcher he had been for so long in his illustrious career?

Toronto's series of roster moves indicates that Scherzer could be coming up from the minors soon.

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 RHP Paxton Schultz recalled from Triple-A and will be active tonight



🔹 LHP Justin Bruihl selected to the Major League roster and will be active tonight



🔹 RHP Erik Swanson DFA’d



🔹 RHP Bowden Francis placed on 15-day IL (right shoulder impingement) pic.twitter.com/JGRwDOR38Q — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 17, 2025

Will Scherzer's imminent return be enough to help the Blue Jays stay alive in the AL postseason race?

Max Scherzer has a chance to help keep the Toronto Blue Jays afloat

I have found the Blue Jays to be quite compelling this season. It seemed as though this team hit the end of the line last year with its core. As it turns out, they have been playing fairly good baseball for most of the year up to this point. They may be invigorated by the Guerrero contract, or not, it really does not matter. The point is they are at this point to push for a playoff spot even without Scherzer.

At this stage of his career, Scherzer has been rather meticulous in choosing where he wants to play baseball each season. Sometimes, it does not work out with teams like the New York Mets. Other times, you end up latching onto the Texas Rangers mid-season, and you end up helping them win their first World Series in franchise history! Baseball can be a funny game sometimes.

But nobody is more serious than Mad Max! Maybe the Blue Jays were the only team willing to give him big money like that at this point in his career? Regardless, Toronto is counting on him to be the pitcher he once was in his prime. He may not be as good as he once was, but he might be once good as he ever was. Toronto's flame has not been extinguished just yet. It is why I like his chance to ignite.

I would much rather see Scherzer's career go out with a roar, as opposed to a whimper like many do.