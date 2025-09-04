What the Mets won’t admit about the Ryan Helsley trade despite latest disaster

New York Mets reliever Ryan Helsley’s latest relief outing went as they typically do, with him allowing an earned run and failing to throw strikes.

Helsley’s prolonged slump continued in Wednesday’s 6-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers. Not only did Helsley allow a three-run home run to Tigers first baseman Kerry Carpenter, but the two-time All-Star also walked second baseman Gleyber Torres and only threw 16 of 27 pitches for strikes.

Helsley has already allowed 18 runs (14 earned), three homers, and eight walks across 11 innings with the Mets. He’s provided the second-place Mets with a staggering -1.4 bWAR in 14 games since arriving from the St. Louis Cardinals at the July 31 trade deadline.

“I’m trying anything and everything,” Helsley told reporters. “You make a good pitch, and it gets hit, and mistakes always get hit, as well.

“It seems like everything’s falling,” the veteran reliever continued, “and obviously you can’t walk guys and you’ve got to compete out there. I keep trying to get after it when I’m out there.”

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza cited Helsley’s recent struggles with properly executing his fastball. Helsley has already allowed more runs, both earned and unearned, in 11 innings with the Mets than the 12 he gave up over 36 innings in St. Louis.

The Mets need to acknowledge that they’re losing the Ryan Helsley deal

It takes a big person to admit when they’re wrong, and it’s time for the Mets to do so with Helsley. Not only has Helsley looked completely overmatched since joining the Mets, but he appears fundamentally broken on the mound. Whether it’s adjusting to a new team or a new role setting up All-Star closer Edwin Díaz, Helsley looks nothing like the shutdown reliever who tallied a 1.83 ERA over 167 2/3 innings from 2022-24.

Kerry Carpenter rockets one out for a big 3-run homer! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/5hT4MnvQlu — MLB (@MLB) September 3, 2025

The 75-66 Mets entered Thursday 5 ½ games behind the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East, though they’re still four games up on the surging San Francisco Giants for the NL’s third and final Wild Card spot. There is no reason for the Mets to even consider using Helsley in a high-pressure situation during the Wild Card Round. Look at how many games Devin Williams has cost the crosstown Yankees because Aaron Boone hasn’t wanted to banish Williams to a garbage-time role.

Based on Mendoza’s postgame commentary, we’re skeptical that he’ll avoid following in Boone’s footsteps.

“We acquired this guy, and we believe in this guy, and I keep saying it: In order for us to get to where we want to get, we’re going to need him,” Mendoza said Wednesday. “This is obviously hard for him by now, and for all of us. But we’ve got to get him right.”

We understand that Mendoza has to back his players, especially those mired in a deep slump during a pennant race. At the same time, the Mets are literally running out of time to get Helsley back to form. Only 31 games remain as the Mets chase a third playoff berth in four years, and they’re not assured of anything yet. Why even bother taking the risk with Helsley anymore if they can avoid it?