Mets-Brewers start time: Rain delay updates from Citi Field

The New York Mets have had a horrific run as of late, as they watched their lengthy lead in the NL East disappear due to losing 14 of their last 18 games. However, there were signs of life on July 2, after they won 7-3 against the Milwaukee Brewers. Notably, the Mets bats got to Brewers rookie phenom Jacob Misiorowski, with Brandon Nimmo hitting a grand slam and Francisco Lindor following it up the next at-bat with a solo homer.

The Mets faithful were hoping this was a "turning the corner" moment and could help them start a new winning streak, starting on Thursday night.

However, the weather isn't cooperating in Queens, NY. The Mets announced that first pitch was delayed due to thunderstorms in the area.

The start of tonight’s Mets-Brewers game will be delayed due to impending weather in the area. We will provide updates as soon as they are available. — New York Mets (@Mets) July 3, 2025

Mets vs. Brewers rain delay updates

UPDATE (7:00 p.m. ET): The Mets announced that first pitch is now scheduled for 7:45 p.m. ET.

First pitch will be at 7:45 pm. — New York Mets (@Mets) July 3, 2025

Starting for the Mets is David Peterson, who is coming off of a 4.2 inning outing where he surrendered five earned runs on seven hits in a June 27 9-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. On the year, Peterson holds a 3.30 ERA and a 5-4 win-loss record in 16 starts.

As for the Brewers, former Mets starting pitcher Jose Quintana is taking the mound for the start. The Mets passed on bringing Quintana back, and he joined the Brewers and is having solid success. He is coming off of a 5.2 inning showing where he struck out five batters and surrendered four runs on seven hits, enough to get credited for the 10-6 win. On the year, Quintana holds a 3.30 ERA and a 6-2 win-loss record in 11 starts.

What's the weather forecast at Citi Field on Thursday, July 3?

According to Accuweather, there is a severe thunderstorm watch until 10:00 p.m. ET in Queens. There is a 65-percent chance of precipitation through the 7:00 p.m. ET hour. But by 8:00 p.m. ET, there could be partly sunny skies, but with thunderstorms. However, there skies should clear up by 9:00 p.m. ET.