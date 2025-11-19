Mets can kiss Pete Alonso reunion goodbye after first free agency domino

Pete Alonso's final game with the New York Mets was a lowlight. Alonso received a standing ovation, but wound up leaving the field a loser, as the Mets missed the postseason. After the game, Alonso made his future plans clear, rather than grieving the season that was. That was that, and Alonso is a free agent.

By now, we all know how this goes. Alonso claims he wants to stay in Queens. The Mets make a reasonable offer, but one that doesn't quite reach the heights Alonso and his agent Scott Boras were hoping for. Alonso meets with other teams, raises his asking price, and repeat. Unlike last time, though, there is a very real chance Alonso walks out that door never to return. A fellow free agent just did him a huge favor.

Pete Alonso's price tag just went way up

Fellow free-agent first baseman Josh Naylor wasted no time signing with the Seattle Mariners, where he spent the latter half of the 2025 season, on a five-year contract worth over $92 million. That price tag, and namely that contract length, will do Alonso some major favors in the long run.

Alonso has coveted a long-term deal for the better part of three seasons. After his 2025 campaign, in which he had a 3.4 WAR, 38 home runs and 144 OPS+, Alonso is expected to receive a contract around $30 million AAV. MLB Trade Rumors projected Alonso to land a four-year deal worth about $25 million annually. That price went up as Naylor, who is just two years younger than Alonso but not the hitter he is, got a deal that'll pay him close to $20 million AAV.

With Naylor off the market, as well, Alonso has little competition for teams in need of a first baseman. Alonso also hinted that he'd be willing to switch to DH long term, which should only increase his market value.

What does Pete Alonso's market look like?

Alonso should have plenty of suitors in free agency. The Boston Red Sox were mentioned on Tuesday by ESPN's Jeff Passan, who suggested Craig Breslow could try to re-sign Alex Bregman to pair with the 30-year-old slugger.

As for dark horse contenders, the Cincinnati Reds and Baltimore Orioles are both in need of a big bat, and Alonso's status as a powerful right-handed hitter should thrive in both of those ballparks. The Reds are on the cusp of being regular contenders in the NL Central and made the postseason just last season. The Orioles could use Alonso as a first base/designated hitter hybrid, thus splitting time with Ryan Mountcastle and keeping both fresh throughout the regular season. Both are intriguing fits.

The same can be said of the Philadelphia Phillies should they lose Kyle Schwarber – though odds are that would strictly be in a DH role since Bryce Harper is playing first. The Detroit Tigers, in need of a middle-of-the-lineup bopper themselves, could employ a similar strategy as the Orioles and have Alonso split time with Spencer Torkelson at first and DH.

As any reader can see, there are no limitations as to where Alonso's skillset may take him. Given the lack of options at first base in free agency and the money Naylor received, the Mets are already behind the eight ball.

What would the Mets do without Pete Alonso?

Without Alonso, the Mets could either sign the likes of Kyle Schwarber in free agency to replace his bat in their lineup and play Mark Vientos at first, or bank on a big season from the latter to be their first baseman of the future. That would be a lot to ask of Vientos, who had a .702 OPS and just 17 home runs last season. He'd be a significant downgrade at the position.

As for Schwarber, the contract he receives shouldn't be too much more than what the Mets could've paid their all-time home run leader to begin with. Schwarber is expected to chase a five-year deal worth close to $30 million AAV, which is a lot for a player limited to DH. However, Schwarber's 50-plus home run power would thrive anywhere, and stealing him from the division rival Phillies is an enticing prospect.

Losing Alonso isn't ideal for the Mets. He's a franchise icon, and still very much in play for the right offer. David Stearns and Steve Cohen may have to hand him a blank check to secure a return, which definitely wasn't in their offseason playbook.