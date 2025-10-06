Mets coaching change opens the door to Braves worst nightmare

The New York Mets collapse was fresh on their mind when the team decided to clear out much of its coaching staff. This includes third base/infield coach Mike Sarbaugh, who despite being well-liked by the Mets players, was let go. Sarbaugh played a major role in third baseman Brett Baty's development, meaning David Stearns and Carlos Mendoza will have to bring in a veteran replacement who exceeds in many of the same ways he did.

Assistant coach Eric Chavez, who was also dismissed, summed up the Mets approach best in an interview via The Athletic.

“The consistency wasn’t there,” Chavez said. “I’m not a huge expected (stats) guy. You are who you are. For me, it comes down to wins and losses. As a whole, we failed.”

The Mets need fresh blood

The Mets chose to stick with Mendoza, much to the chagrin of the fanbase. New York fell apart down the stretch and couldn't make the postseason despite having the league's highest payroll. Steve Cohen has pledged to do everything in his power to improve the on-field product after David Stearns' postmortem is complete. Purging the coaching staff was a good first step, but the offseason does not end there. No, it's not even close, as the Mets must decide what to do with likely free agents Pete Alonso, Edwin Diaz and more.

As for the coaching staff, New York would be best surrounding Mendoza, who hadn't managed prior to receiving the Mets job in 2023, with veterans. One reasonable replacement for Sarbaugh is former Angels and Rangers manager Ron Washington. While many Braves fans are hoping Washington finds his way back to Atlanta, assuming he isn't named a manager elsewhere, the 73-year-old could slide right into his old infield/third base coach role in Queens.

What Ron Washington brings to the table

When Washington was an assistant on Brian Snitker's staff in Atlanta, the Braves players praised his leadership and teaching style as an infield coach. Washington helped the likes of Dansby Swanson, Ozzie Albies and Matt Olson become better in the field. He was also a fan favorite, and true confidant for Snitker. Washington holds many of the Braves' secrets, whether it be hand signals or just the order of operations. That alone makes him valuable to the Mets.

Washington could be the same for Mendoza, and in a position he'd be truly valued. That wasn't the case for Washington in Anaheim, as he was fired without a phone call from owner Arte Moreno. One team's trash and is another's treasure.