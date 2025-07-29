Mets don't have to break the bank to land their perfect outfield fit

The New York Mets are in prime position to contend for a World Series, and fans are expecting the team to make some moves to help them put them over the edge to contend in the tough National League. There are obvious needs for the Mets, primarily starting pitching and bullpen help. But the Mets could stand to bring in another outfielder.

Yes, the Mets have Juan Soto and Brandon Nimmo as their starting outfielders, but they could stand to bring in a centerfielder. Even though Tyrone Taylor is a good defensive outfielder, he is a liability in the batter's box. Multiple reports indicated that the Mets don't intend on trading away their top prospects for this playoff push.

If team president David Stearns is adamant on not giving up top prospects, for an outfielder at least, there is an option for them, and likely wouldn't cost much. That player is Ramon Lauerano of the Baltimore Orioles, who Jon Heyman of the New York Post (subscription required) says the Mets have interest in.

Ramon Laureano would be ideal outfield target for Mets at trade deadline

As mentioned earlier, the Mets have Soto and Nimmo as their primary corner outfielders. But centerfield is an issue. Taylor is good defensively but doesn't help in terms of offense. Jeff McNeil is a solid utility option. Starling Marte recently returned from injury, while Jesse Winker is injured again.

Laureano is on an Orioles team that has traded away numerous players, including Gregory Soto to the Mets and most recently Seranthony Dominguez to the Toronto Blue Jays. Laureano could be a free agent after the 2025 season, but only if the club option for 2026 is declined.

This season, Laureano has been a solid at the plate, recording a .285 batting average, a .347 on-base percentage, a .527 slugging percentage, 15 home runs, 44 runs, 46 RBI, and 73 hits in 256 at-bats. Since returning from the All-Star break, Laureano is slashing .289/.333/.578 while posting four home runs, 11 RBI, and 13 hits in 45 at-bats (12 games).

The Mets need to shore up the bottom of their batting order, and add another right-handed bat. Yes, Laureano isn't the best defensive outfielder, but he is producing at the plate. Plus, he has experience playing center field, even though he mostly played right field in Baltimore this season.

If the Mets want to get past the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East battle and the Los Angeles Dodgers in the playoffs, they will need to bolster their lineup. Laureano could provide them just that, and he likely wouldn't cost too much as, say, a Luis Robert Jr. or Steven Kwan, even with his club option for next season.