Mets fans are livid over how Yankees finally snapped their skid

As if the New York Yankees or the New York Mets – two teams with some of the highest payrolls in the league – need any help from MLB or the umpires' union to break out of their much-deserved slumps. The Yankees received just that on Sunday afternoon. While the Mets took the first two games of the Subway Series against their crosstown rivals, it was the Yankees who emerged victorious in the final contest, 6-4, thanks in part to a controversial strike call which got Carlos Mendoza ejected.

Carlos Mendoza has been ejected for arguing balls and strikes with home plate umpire John Bacon pic.twitter.com/aJrDvmn4Ay — SNY (@SNYtv) July 6, 2025

Not great! The typically reserved Mendoza refused to go quietly into the night, and yelled at the home plate umpire from the Mets dugout. When he was thrown out of the game itself, Mets fans erupted, and rightly so. The strike call was a few inches off the plate, and while not human umpire is perfect, this is why fans have longed called for some form of ABS.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Mets fans are furious over brutal call in ninth inning of loss to Yankees

We'll have more on this story shortly.