Mets fans aren't above begging for a desperate Jacob deGrom reunion

The New York Mets' pitching staff hit a new low on Friday. With Griffin Canning done for the season with an apparent Achilles injury, David Peterson gave up six hits and four earned runs in 4.1 innings against the putrid Pittsburgh Pirates offense. He has now allowed 12 earned runs over his last 15.1 innings.

It has been tough sledding for the Mets rotation of late. This hodgepodge of converted relievers and middle-rotation vets came out of the gate this season throwing absolute gas, leading the charge as New York claimed the top spot in the NL East standings. These last few weeks have seen the Mets' pitching staff crash back to earth, however, which has fans scrambling for answers as their division lead falters. Some are even willing to call their ex.

Jacob deGrom's breakup with the Mets was messy. He left for a five-year, $185 million contract from the Texas Rangers in 2023, when he was still at the peak of his powers. That left Mets fans a bit sour. We can scroll through the ole' r/NewYorkMets Reddit thread to see just how New Yorkers felt about deGrom's betrayal.

"Let this be a reminder that absolutely no player is sacred. I don't even get a player's jersey until they're retired," wrote SiriusRiddler.

"He's DEAD TO ME," wrote Queens113.

"Pain, unspeakable amounts of pain," wrote flyingsubs1.

It was a dark day in Mets fandom. But now, with their season in peril and a dire need on the mound, Mets fans are starting to wonder... what if Jacob deGrom came home?

I don’t care that he’s not a Met anymore, I want Jacob deGrom to get this no hitter and be dominant every single start for the rest of his career that is not against the Mets. Best pitcher I’ve ever seen in my life. — Johnny Pavs (@JohnnyPavs) June 26, 2025

Mets fans reopen their hearts to Jacob deGrom as rotation falters

Should the Mets target a 37-year-old pitcher with a lengthy injury history and multiple expensive years left on his contract? Well, I mean, the numbers speak for themselves. deGrom isn't always healthy, but when he is, hitters find it awfully hard to pick up runs. Through 16 starts for Texas this season, deGrom has a 2.08 ERA and 0.88 WHIP, striking out 94 in 95.1 innings.

deGrom is a testament to a pitcher's ability to change with the times. He still gets plenty of strikeouts, but this is a man who K'd 255 in his 2019 Cy Young campaign. Somehow, deGrom is throwing harder than he was six years ago at his peak. He's just approaching hitters in new and distinct ways, expanding his arsenal and leaning more a vicious off-speed pitchers. He doesn't cede many walks. The location control, pitch movement and velocity — for a 37-year-old — is virtually unheard of.

If the season ended today, deGrom would boast a mighty strong case to win his third Cy Young award. He really is one of the best pitchers of his generation.

Can the Mets actually trade for Jacob deGrom?

Unfortunately, this is where cold water hits the hype train. While the Mets would surely entertain the idea of reacquiring a franchise legend and one of MLB's best aces, the Rangers aren't exactly desperate to trade him. NY Post's Jon Heyman said, point blank, deGrom to the Mets ain't happening.

Jacob deGrom to the Mets won’t happen, per @JonHeyman. — Dan Bartels (@DanBartels2) June 25, 2025

deGrom makes a lot of money and the Rangers, 40-41 on the season, aren't ready to give up on their postseason aspirations. There are simply too many complicating factors, not to mention any lingering bad blood from deGrom's initial decision to spurn New York and leave for Arlington.

So, no. Don't expect deGrom back in a Mets uniform any time soon, if ever.