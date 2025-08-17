Mets-Mariners Little League Classic start time: Rain delay updates from Williamsport

Every year, MLB heads Williamsport, Pa. to take in the Little League World Series. Two MLB teams are chosen to compete at Historic Bowman Field, where Little League players and their families can watch the game. Not to mention, they have the chance to speak with the MLB players and coaches.

This year, the New York Mets and Seattle Mariners were chosen to play in the Little League Classic. The Mets have serious star power with Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, and Pete Alonso, while the Mariners have AL MVP candidate Cal Raleigh.

Unfortunately for those looking to watch the game, it won't start on time. The 2025 Little League Classic is officially in a rain delay due to inclement weather at Historic Bowman Field. The game was scheduled to begin at 7:10 p.m. ET.

It is pouring at the Little League Classic pic.twitter.com/Gvm1M4Psqc — Shea Station (@shea_station) August 17, 2025

Mets-Mariners Little League Classic start time: When will the rain delay end?

UPDATE (7:06 p.m.ET): The Mets' social media team announced that first pitch is now scheduled to take place at 7:45 p.m. ET. So, it is officially a 35-minute delay.

Clay Holmes will take the mound for the Mets, who has struggled recently, posting a 5.19 ERA and one win in his last four starts. The Mariners will start George Kirby, who has an impressive 1.44 ERA and four wins in his last four starts. Both teams are looking to get the series win, as they both split the first two games.

Weather forecast for Mets-Mariners Little League Classic: How long will the rain last in Williamsport?

According to AccuWeather, there is a 59 percent chance of thunderstorms in the 7:00 p.m. ET window. In the 8:00 p.m. ET hour, it will be mostly cloudy with a 54-percent chance of thunderstorms. By 9:00 p.m. ET, the weather should be mostly clear.