Mets’ next underwhelming bullpen arm just hit the market

The New York Mets have a dire need for bullpen help and they just might be desperate enough to go after a former Colorado Rockies arm, Jefry Yan, who was released from his minor league contract. Yan is in search of a new team and with the Mets needing pitching help, it’s something to monitor. But it’s very desperate.

Yan hasn’t made his MLB debut yet and he’s 28 years old. The Rockies released him for a reason and if he can’t manage to find a spot on one of the worst teams in baseball this year, it’s hard to think he could become a player in the rotation of a contending one.

This season in the minors, Yan has a 7.28 ERA with a 1.85 WHIP in roughly 30 innings pitched. It’s his worst season in the minors since 2014. The Mets taking a stab at Yan would reach levels of desperation that would actually be worse for them than riding it out in their current bullpen situation.

There’s a chance bringing Yan in could help this Mets bullpen, but is that really who the Mets are going to turn to as their bullpen needs saving? This is more a move after the trade deadline passes and the Mets still don’t feel satisfied with their bullpen. Most teams have minor league call ups on the playoff roster, so honestly feels like what the Mets would likely do if they go after Yan.

He won’t be a priority for any teams so the Mets can take their time and prioritize the deadline and some high-caliber free agents before turning to Yan. Again, he hasn’t played in MLB yet and while he’s been solid in the minors throughout his career, his MLB debut coming in the postseason feels problematic.

The New York Mets need bullpen help and they’ll certainly address that over the next few weeks. But turning to a career minor leaguer could cause more problems than not. Yan wouldn’t be a bad depth option at all, but is it worth giving him more responsibility to save this bullpen than he’s probably ready for?

Only the Mets can answer that and this feels very much like a move they’ll make. Just means they have to decide how aggressive to be at the trade deadline.