Mets' nightmare Griffin Canning injury forces New York to face terrifying reality

The New York Mets' starting rotation has been hit hard by injuries this season. Sean Manaea suffered a setback in his recovery from an oblique strain. Frankie Montas just made his Mets debut this week after a recovering from a lat injury suffered in the spring. Kodai Senga is out with a hamstring strain. Tylor Megill is sidelined with a right elbow sprain.

The last thing the Mets needed was another injury. Sadly, that happened on Thursday night, with Griffin Canning leaving his start against the Atlanta Braves.

In the third inning, Canning went down with a non-contact injury after stepping off the mound. Canning laid on the field for a bit before slowly being helped off the field. The starting pitcher was overcome with emotion.

Griffin Canning is leaving the game with an apparent leg injury pic.twitter.com/FAKwmx66un — SNY (@SNYtv) June 26, 2025

The Mets initially called it a "left ankle injury" for Canning, but it will be interesting to see what imaging testing reveals.

Mets starting rotation takes another hit with Griffin Canning non-contact injury

This story will be updated with additional information.