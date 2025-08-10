Mets radio captured the magic of Pete Alonso’s historic homer

New York Mets fans haven't had much to cheer for since an active trade deadline period. The team entered a pivotal series against the Milwaukee Brewers on a five-game skid and is losing ground in the National League East race. As is often the case, All-Star first baseman and fan favorite Pete Alonso's bat is a spark plug, though this time was different.

Alonso didn't just inject some much-needed life into New York with a moonshot in their opener versus the Brewers. He also tied Mets legend Darryl Strawberry's franchise record for the most home runs, forever etching his name in the club's 64-season (and counting) history. Their play-by-play broadcaster, Keith Raad, honored the special occasion with an electrifying radio call.

252 FOR PETE ALONSO! Pete Alonso has tied the @Mets franchise home run record, tying Darryl Strawberry with his 252nd home run for the blue and orange! Mets lead 1-0 in Milwaukee!

Raad ostensibly knew the ball was leaving the park as soon as Alonso connected with Brewers right-hander Tobias Myers' pitch. You could hear the announcer's anticipation gradually as Milwaukee outfielder Isaac Collins was trying to track it, rejoicing once it cleared the fence.

"Swing and a high fly, left-center field, Collins going back to the wall ... gone!" Raad shouted. "How sweet it is. Pete Alonso has tied Darryl Strawberry with his 252nd home run [for the Mets]; tied for the franchise record."

As Raad highlighted, Alonso is one four-bagger away from accomplishing something no one ever has in a Mets uniform. This achievement isn't only a testament to his talent and production, but it also speaks to his organizational longevity. New York supporters adore him, though he's been a mainstay despite not always seeing eye to eye with the front office. Now, there's a landmark to commemorate an underrated tenure.

Brewers' American Family Field has been good to Pete Alonso

Fittingly, Alonso tied Strawberry's dinger count in the same building where he hit a three-run long ball that sent the Mets to the NLCS last October. It's a poetic, full-circle moment that links arguably his two greatest instances as a member of the organization thus far. Milwaukee's American Family Field is quietly becoming a marquee destination for the "Polar Bear."

As the Mets faithful know, Alonso has a $24 million player option for 2026, which he's likely to decline in search of a well-deserved payday. However, his legacy in New York is solidified, regardless of what the future has in store for him.