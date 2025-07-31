Mets have secret weapon to make Ryan Helsley even more dominant

Regardless of how the New York Mets’ season ends, no one can dare accuse them of being passive.

The Mets punctuated their recent bullpen makeover on Wednesday night, acquiring St. Louis Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley for three prospects, including intriguing infielder Jesus Baez. Helsley, a two-time All-Star in St. Louis, owns a 3.00 ERA and a 41-14 K-BB ratio in 36 innings.

Although Helsley has notched 21 saves, he’ll move into a setup role behind veteran closer Edwin Díaz. However, Helsley provides excellent insurance if Díaz suffers an injury in the coming weeks.

Mets fans are rightfully excited by Helsley’s arrival, especially given his recent success. Helsley has pitched to a 2.03 ERA and allowed only 14 home runs in 203 2/3 innings since the start of 2022.

For as good as Helsley already is, what if we told you that there’s a way he can get even better?

Kodai Senga is the key to Ryan Helsley taking the next step

As dominant as Helsley has been, he’s always looking to improve his game. When asked earlier this season what type of pitch he’d love to add to his repertoire, Hesley pointed to Mets starter Kodai Senga’s infamous forkball/splitter combo.

“The ‘ghost fork’ is nasty,” Helsley said.

Kodai Senga, Disappearing 84mph Ghost Fork. 👻🍴 pic.twitter.com/HZNgvbMwmJ — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 7, 2025

Luckily for Helsley, he now has an excellent opportunity to see Senga’s magical pitch up close. Senga has pitched to a 2.00 ERA in 85 2/3 innings, partly because of the ‘ghost fork’ and its ability to baffle opposing hitters.

With or without the ‘ghost fork, in his arsenal, Helsley is exactly what the Mets needed as they chase only their second pennant since 2001. He’s an experienced reliever with a proven track record who seemingly has no issue moving back into a setup role, so long as it means he has an opportunity to pitch in the postseason.

If there were any lingering doubts that the Mets are going all-in, let the last week erase any concern or confusion. The Mets added Baltimore Orioles left-hander Gregory Soto last Friday, and he’s already pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings without allowing a walk. Shortly before acquiring Helsley, the Mets finalized a deal for San Francisco Giants reliever Tyler Rogers.

Get ready for the next stage in what’s already been a thrilling NL East race. The Mets entered Thursday with a half-game lead over the Phillies, who traded two top prospects for Minnesota Twins closer Jhoan Durán on Wednesday evening.