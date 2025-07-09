Mets stars earn nickname from owner Steve Cohen after thrilling win

How does a nickname start? For Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, Juan Soto and Brandon Nimmo, apparently on the social media of their mega-billionaire team owner. According to Steve Cohen, that quartet of New York Mets stars is now to be known as... The Fab Four?

Right after the Mets 7-6 comeback win over the Orioles, Cohen took to social media and proclaimed the heart of the Mets batting lineup the "Fab Four," to... good enough reception, I suppose!

Phenomenal win tonight led by the “Fab Four” — Steven Cohen (@StevenACohen2) July 9, 2025

Like, sure, why not? I'm not sure what the process was to get Cohen to call his four starts the "Fab Four," nor do I know whether it will stick, but you kind of have to respect a guy cold revealing a nickname for a sports team, right?

Fab Four is a safe bet — yes, there's four of them, and yes, they're all fabulous, so I can't argue with the thought process here. But maybe it could have used some crowdsourcing before Steve let it fly.

Mets win over Orioles exciting enough to earn nickname

Hey, if the Mets are going to come back from down four runs in the eighth inning and win the game on a go-ahead Juan Soto base hit in the 10th, I don't think Mets fans will care what the team is called. On Tuesday, the Fab Four combined for eight hits, two home runs, six RBI and five runs. That's the pop Mets fans thought they would get from the first four spots in this lineup. it doesn't really matter who's hitting 5-9 when the top of the order is that dominant.

Now 53-39 on the season and just a half-game back of Philadelphia (who's actually losing at the time of publication) the Mets needed some fabulousness on Tuesday to get the juice flowing again.