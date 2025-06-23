Mets to sign former Royals, Twins lefty reliever Richard Lovelady

Free-agent pitcher Richard Lovelady and the New York Mets are in agreement on a Major League contract, according to sources familiar with the deal. Lovelady had recently opted out of a Minor League contract with the Minnesota Twins.

Lovelady, 29, was very good with Triple-A St. Paul, posting a 1.31 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 20.2 innings (19 appearances). It was a surprise that those numbers did not warrant another stint in the Majors after a brief opportunity with the Toronto Blue Jays in which he struggled in two appearances and was eventually designated for assignment.

Richard Lovelady gives the Mets much-needed bullpen depth

But Lovelady adds depth to a Mets bullpen in need of reinforcements, and a report by The Athletic suggested that the team was monitoring the market in recent days. New York has been searching for left-handed options since losing A.J. Minter to injury, and the team hopes that Lovelady can help fill that void.

Lovelady was selected by the Kansas City Royals in the tenth round of the 2016 draft. He made his MLB debut in 2019 and while he flashed in 2021, he underwent Tommy John surgery and was sidelined through the 2022 season. He posted a strong 3.77 ERA and 3.83 FIP in 28 appearances last season with the Tampa Bay Rays, but was non-tendered in November.