Mets vs. Royals start time: Rain delay updates, forecast from Kauffman Stadium

The New York Mets and Kansas City Royals look to kick off a three-game set in Kansas City on Friday night... whenever things clear up at Kauffman Stadium. The game is currently in a weather delay with thunderstorms and some rain in the Kansas City area.

Mets vs. Royals start time on July 11th

Right now, there's no official word on a start time, but this page will be updated as soon as one is provided.

Kansas City weather forecast

There are thunderstorms in the Kansas City area, which are expected to disperse around 8:30 CT (9:30 ET), so a start time could be shortly after that. There isn't expected to be rain or storms late into the night, so once the game gets going, it should be good to roll through all nine innings. It could be a late one for Mets fans in New York, but hey, it's a Friday night — you can stay up a little later than usual! Live a little! Watch some July baseball!