Michael Kay forced to eat his words as Blue Jays hang on the rim at Yankee Stadium

Back in July, the Toronto Blue Jays swept the New York Yankees in a preview of what was to come just a few months later in the ALDS. That series sweep gave the Blue Jays the lead in the AL East, and with it the beginning of a war of words between broadcast booths. Jamie Campbell of Sportsnet took aim at YES Network's Michael Kay with broom in hand.

"We have been asked about the broom relentlessly these last couple of days, so here it is because we just witnessed something that has not been done in the history of the Blue Jays," said Campbell. "Sweeping all four from the Yankees here in Toronto. First time. And I can think of a certain Yankee broadcaster in fact who is going to have to go on his show tomorrow and admit that the Blue Jays are a first-place team because the standings prove it."

Just a few days prior, Kay had claimed Toronto wasn't playing like a first-place team, referencing MLB's pythagorean win-loss record. This metric is measured using primarily run differential, which Kay then used as an excuse to bash the Blue Jays.

Michael Kay's response to Blue Jays announcers aged poorly

When the Jays swept New York and took first place from the Yankees, Campbell understandably had a lot to say about it. Kay's response, which is oh too predictable from anyone associated with that team in pinstripes, was for the Jays to act like they'd been there before.

“It’s interesting, so what I would say to Jamie is: I could easily say the Blue Jays are a first-place team because I’m not a fawning fan boy,” Kay said at Citi Field on Sunday. “I’m a broadcaster. And the bottom line is they’re, in fact, a first-place team. Also, the whole narrative has been skewed by people who misinterpreted and didn’t hear everything that I said on my radio show."

Kay ended his closing argument by patronizing Campbell and the Blue Jays fanbase, which had come after him in the days prior.

“You shouldn’t hang on the rim three minutes into the third quarter of a basketball game. Let’s hang on the rim in October. That’s when you hang on the rim," Kay added.

Blue Jays can officially hang on the rim

Toronto has taken no prisoners following a 3-1 series win over the Yankees in the ALDS. The Blue Jays could be heard celebrating to the tune of 'New York, New York' in the clubhouse postgame. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who dominated Yankees pitching all series long, trolled his opponent in an interview with FOX Sports' David Ortiz, saying "Da Yankees Lose," repeatedly. The Jays embraced their villain status, in part because they earned the right to.

Whether Kay meant to or not, he and other prominent Yankees pundits have provided the Blue Jays bulletin-board material for years. Kay's comments in July were only the tip of the iceberg. Toronto is used to playing the role of little brother, and not being taken seriously by the other half of this often-overlooked rivalry. This season, the Blue Jays are the class of the AL East, and pundits like Kay must admit that the easy way, or the hard way.

Don't be surprised if Sportsnet and Jamie Campbell take a victory lap or two in the days to come.