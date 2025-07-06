Mitch Keller could fix the Mets rotation woes, but there’s a pricey catch

The New York Mets ostensibly understand they must replenish their starting pitching if winning a World Series in 2025 is the ultimate goal. That's why they've reportedly inquired about Mitch Keller of the Pittsburgh Pirates, who has been the subject of trade rumors in recent weeks.

New York has "contacted the Pirates" about Keller, according to Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette ($). While there's no indication that the Bucs want to part ways with the veteran right-hander, they shopped him as recently as this past offseason. In other words, the Mets can make something happen if they're motivated to strike a deal.

However, landing Keller won't come cheap for the Mets for a multitude of reasons. Not only is he under club control for multiple years on a team-friendly contract and outkicking his average annual value, but other suitors are lurking. Enticing Pittsburgh is the other half of the battle.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

The Mets may need to pay a premium if the Pirates are open to trading Mitch Keller

Keller is signed through 2028 on a five-year, $77 million pact. He's proving to be a bargain and is firmly in the prime of his career at 29, making him a long-term asset. The Mets will have to give up a respectable haul to acquire Pittsburgh's hard-throwing hurler, assuming the Pirates are willing to move on.

Hiles also cites a source saying the Pirates "really [believe] in their players," namely Keller. Many expect Pittsburgh to be sellers at the trade deadline, and he's been at the forefront of the buzz. Nonetheless, their internal confidence and a recent hot streak in which they've won six of their past seven games could change the calculus.

The Met's starting rotation has been battered by injuries lately, with Griffin Canning out for the season due to a torn Achilles and Tylor Megill out with an elbow injury. Even though reinforcements are on the way with Kodai Senga and Sean Manaea nearing returns from their injuries, the Mets still need to bolster the rotation, especially if they want to make it to the World Series through the tough National League.

The Mets aren't the only ones checking in with Pirates about Mitch Keller

Per Hiles, Pittsburgh's National League Central rival Chicago Cubs were the "first" ones to express interest in Keller. Whether the Pirates can stomach the idea of aiding a divisional foe's World Series push remains unclear and possibly gives the Mets an advantage. But these presumably aren't the only two franchises that would take him off the Pirates' hands, setting New York up for a potential bidding war.

3-10 through 18 starts this season, Keller's win-loss record doesn't accurately depict how well he's fared on the mound. Pittsburgh is at or near the bottom in several key hitting metrics, struggling to provide run support for its talented pitching staff. Judging the one-time All-Star by his 3.64 ERA, 1.194 WHIP and strong 3.23 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 106.1 innings of work provides a more accurate assessment.