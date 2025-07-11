MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball game rosters, format and how fans can watch

On July 15, MLB fans will get a chance to see the best players in the world hit, pitch, field and run against elite competition. On Saturday, July 12, they'll get to see some celebrities who may or may not know what they're doing hit, pitch, field, run, horse around and try not to embarrass themselves.

The MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball game has a rich history stretching back more than two decades, and this year's iteration in Atlanta promises plenty more baseball-adjacent hijinx.

MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball game format and rules

The MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball game is not so much about who wins or loses, but about how much fun you can have playing the game — and the rules reflect that.

The game features two teams, with 12 players each (rosters below)

The game is played on Truist field but with a 250-foot wall erected to shrink the field dimensions for softball

The game lasts five innings and everyone on both teams bats in the order, even if they're not currently playing in the field

Each inning has a 10-batter mercy rule if the defense can't record three outs

Ties are settled with a "swing-off" — a softball version of a penalty shootout. Each manager selects three hitters from their roster. Each hitter gets one swing to try and hit a home run. Whichever team hits more home runs in those three swings wins. If the score is still tied, they advance to a sudden-death extension of that format, with the first team to homer winning.

MLB Celebrity All-Star Softball Game roster

At this point, we know the 24 players and the two managers, but they haven't been divided into the two rosters yet.

CC Sabathia — MLB legend

Terrell Owens — NFL legend

Jordan Chiles — Gold-medal gymnast

Jennie Finch — Softball gold medalist

Natasha Watley — Softball gold medalist

Quavo — Atlanta hip-hop star

Big Boi — Atlanta hip-hop star and producer, formerly of Outkast

Kandi Burruss — Grammy Award-winning songwriter, singer, actress

Mariah the Scientist — Atlanta singer, songwriter

Ronnie DeVoe — Singer, R&B star

Prince Royce — Latin music star

Eladio Carrión — Latin Grammy Award-winning artist

Young Miko — Grammy-nominated Latin artist

Myke Towers — Latin hip-hop artist

Wisin — Latin music superstar

Jerry Lorenzo — Fashion designer

Funny Marco — Atlanta comedian and influencer

Druski — Influencer

Nicky Cass — Influencer

Maria Taylor — Sportscaster

Elle Duncan — ESPN anchor

Jake Storiale — Sports commentator

Capital One Bank Guy: The guy from the commercials, I guess?

Jermaine Dupri (Manager) — Atlanta rapper and producer

Javy Lopez (Manager) — Braves legend

How to watch MLB Celebrity All-Star Softball Game

Date: Saturday, July 12

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Stadium: Trust Park

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Live stream: MLB.TV/MLB.com