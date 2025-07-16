MLB All-Star Game extra innings rules: A tie could be in play

The 2025 MLB All-Star Game once started with the National League holding a seemingly dominant 6-0 lead. But the American League swarmed back to tie the game, culminating in the ninth inning after a shallow infield single by Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan. At the bottom of the ninth inning, the NL All-Stars could not break the tie.

In the past, the All-Star Game would enter extra innings, but not in 2025. Instead, there is a more unique end to the Midsummer Classic. A "swing-off."

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

MLB All-Star Game extra innings rules: Mini Home Run Derby ensues

To avoid like what happened in 2002 when the AL and NL ran out of pitchers, resulting in a 7-7 tie, there will be a "swing-off."

Each team will pick three batters and will have three swings each. Whichever team has the most home runs, they will be declared the winners. It's as simple as that.

2025 MLB All-Star Game debuts 'swing-off' extra innings format

As mentioned earlier, 2025 was the first time that this new format was unveiled. After a 6-6 tie, managers Aaron Boone and Dave Roberts had to choose their three batters. Boone selected Brent Rooker of the Athletics, Randy Arozarena of the Seattle Mariners, and Jonathan Aranda of the Tampa Bay Rays for the American League. Roberts selected Kyle Stowers of the Miami Marlins, Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies, and Pete Alonso of the New York Mets for the National League.

The AL had a 3-1 lead after two home runs by Rooker and one by Arozarena. Schwarber stepped up to the plate and sent three home runs over the fences at Truist Park on three swings. Aranda was unable to force one final at-bat for the NL, as he fell short on all three swings. The NL picked up the win and clinched the first ever MLB All-Star Game Swing-Off.