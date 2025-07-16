MLB All-Star Game MVPs since 2000: Full list of recent winners

Every July, MLB and the baseball world take a few days off. For the top players in the majors, most of them will get to participate in the MLB All-Star Game. From 2003 until 2016, the Midsummer Classic determined home field advantage in the World Series, but since 2017, it is all about bragging rights.

Considering this is a competition between the top players in the American and National Leagues, fans watch to see who will be named the MVP of the game. Some of the best of the best players have an All-Star Game MVP to their credit.

Here is every All-Star Game MVP since 2000.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

MLB All-Star Game MVPs by Year (2000–2025)

Year Player, Position Team 2000 Derek Jeter, SS New York Yankees 2001 Cal Ripken Jr., SS Baltimore Orioles 2003 Garrett Anderson, LF Anaheim Angels 2004 Alfonso Soriano, 2B Texas Rangers 2005 Miguel Tejada, SS Baltimore Orioles 2006 Michael Young, SS Texas Rangers 2007 Ichiro Suzuki, CF Seattle Mariners 2008 J.D. Drew, RF Boston Red Sox 2009 Carl Crawford, LF Tampa Bay Rays 2010 Brian McCann, C Atlanta Braves 2011 Prince Fielder, 1B Milwaukee Brewers 2012 Melky Cabrera, CF San Francisco Giants 2013 Mariano Rivera, P New York Yankees 2014 Mike Trout, OF Los Angeles Angels 2015 Mike Trout, OF Los Angeles Angels 2016 Eric Hosmer, 1B Kansas City Royals 2017 Robinson Cano, 2B Seattle Mariners 2018 Alex Bregman, 3B Houston Astros 2019 Shane Bieber, P Cleveland Indians 2021 Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B Toronto Blue Jays 2022 Giancarlo Stanton, OF New York Yankees 2023 Elias Diaz, C Colorado Rockies 2024 Jarren Duran, OF Boston Red Sox 2025 Kyle Schwarber, OF Philadelphia Phillies

There are two omissions from the All-Star Game MVP list since 2000.

Back in 2002, no winner was chosen as the game ended in a 7-7 tie after 11 innings. The reason behind the game ending is that both the American and National League teams went through all of their pitchers.

The 2020 All-Star Game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Who won the MLB All-Star Game MVP this year?

Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies won the 2025 MLB All-Star Game MVP.

The game had a 6-6 tie at the end of nine innings, resulting in the first MLB All-Star Game Swing-Off. Each team sent up three players, who had three swings each to hit as many home runs as possible. Whichever team had the most home runs won the All-Star Game.

After trailing 3-1, Schwarber made the most of his three swings, as he crushed three home runs. After Jonathan Aranda of the Tampa Bay Rays failed to hit a home run in the final chance for the AL, the NL picked up the win after going 4-3 in the Swing-Off.

Notable All-Star Game MVP Performances, etc.

Which All-Star Game MVP performances stand out since 2000?

There's Ichiro Suzuki's performance in 2007, where he went 3-for-3 at the plate with a home run and two RBI in the American League's 5-4 win over the National League. Oh, and that home run? It was an inside the park home run, which is still the only one recorded in an All-Star Game.

In 2013, legendary Yankees player Mariano Rivera became the first relief pitcher to ever win All-Star Game MVP. Rivera pitched a shutout inning by retiring all three batters faced. This was Rivera's final season before retirement.

Then in 2022, Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run homer at Dodger Stadium in a California homecoming for the Yankees slugger.

It's hard to not include Schwarber, who won the 2025 MLB All-Star Game MVP award after helping the National League win the first-ever swing-off by hitting three home runs on three swings.