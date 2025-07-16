MLB All-Star Game MVPs since 2000: Full list of recent winners

Every July, MLB and the baseball world take a few days off. For the top players in the majors, most of them will get to participate in the MLB All-Star Game. From 2003 until 2016, the Midsummer Classic determined home field advantage in the World Series, but since 2017, it is all about bragging rights.
Considering this is a competition between the top players in the American and National Leagues, fans watch to see who will be named the MVP of the game. Some of the best of the best players have an All-Star Game MVP to their credit.
Here is every All-Star Game MVP since 2000.
MLB All-Star Game MVPs by Year (2000–2025)
Year
Player, Position
Team
2000
Derek Jeter, SS
New York Yankees
2001
Cal Ripken Jr., SS
Baltimore Orioles
2003
Garrett Anderson, LF
Anaheim Angels
2004
Alfonso Soriano, 2B
Texas Rangers
2005
Miguel Tejada, SS
Baltimore Orioles
2006
Michael Young, SS
Texas Rangers
2007
Ichiro Suzuki, CF
Seattle Mariners
2008
J.D. Drew, RF
Boston Red Sox
2009
Carl Crawford, LF
Tampa Bay Rays
2010
Brian McCann, C
Atlanta Braves
2011
Prince Fielder, 1B
Milwaukee Brewers
2012
Melky Cabrera, CF
San Francisco Giants
2013
Mariano Rivera, P
New York Yankees
2014
Mike Trout, OF
Los Angeles Angels
2015
Mike Trout, OF
Los Angeles Angels
2016
Eric Hosmer, 1B
Kansas City Royals
2017
Robinson Cano, 2B
Seattle Mariners
2018
Alex Bregman, 3B
Houston Astros
2019
Shane Bieber, P
Cleveland Indians
2021
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B
Toronto Blue Jays
2022
Giancarlo Stanton, OF
New York Yankees
2023
Elias Diaz, C
Colorado Rockies
2024
Jarren Duran, OF
Boston Red Sox
2025
Kyle Schwarber, OF
Philadelphia Phillies
There are two omissions from the All-Star Game MVP list since 2000.
Back in 2002, no winner was chosen as the game ended in a 7-7 tie after 11 innings. The reason behind the game ending is that both the American and National League teams went through all of their pitchers.
The 2020 All-Star Game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Who won the MLB All-Star Game MVP this year?
Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies won the 2025 MLB All-Star Game MVP.
The game had a 6-6 tie at the end of nine innings, resulting in the first MLB All-Star Game Swing-Off. Each team sent up three players, who had three swings each to hit as many home runs as possible. Whichever team had the most home runs won the All-Star Game.
After trailing 3-1, Schwarber made the most of his three swings, as he crushed three home runs. After Jonathan Aranda of the Tampa Bay Rays failed to hit a home run in the final chance for the AL, the NL picked up the win after going 4-3 in the Swing-Off.
Notable All-Star Game MVP Performances, etc.
Which All-Star Game MVP performances stand out since 2000?
There's Ichiro Suzuki's performance in 2007, where he went 3-for-3 at the plate with a home run and two RBI in the American League's 5-4 win over the National League. Oh, and that home run? It was an inside the park home run, which is still the only one recorded in an All-Star Game.
In 2013, legendary Yankees player Mariano Rivera became the first relief pitcher to ever win All-Star Game MVP. Rivera pitched a shutout inning by retiring all three batters faced. This was Rivera's final season before retirement.
Then in 2022, Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run homer at Dodger Stadium in a California homecoming for the Yankees slugger.
It's hard to not include Schwarber, who won the 2025 MLB All-Star Game MVP award after helping the National League win the first-ever swing-off by hitting three home runs on three swings.