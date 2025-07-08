MLB Draft rumors: Braves are just one mistake away from their dream pick

With the 2025 MLB Draft less than a week away, it's time to start scouting the future of your favorite baseball team. In the case of the Atlanta Braves, any number of outcomes would appease the fanbase. How about an outfielder to improve the depth chart around Ronald Acuña Jr.? Or a middle infielder to paper over the persistent void at shortstop?

In reality, nothing the Braves do in next week's draft will pay dividends for several years. But if there's anything we know about the Atlanta farm system, it's that there is always a strong pipeline of pitchers — even if the MLB squad can get stuck between a rock and a hard place waiting on those high-upside arms to actualize their potential.

Right now, pitching depth remains the most elusive and necessary asset in the Braves organization, despite their best efforts. With AJ Smith-Shawver undergoing Tommy John surgery and mounting uncertainty around the futures of Chris Sale and Reynaldo López, it would make sense for Atlanta to target a pitching prospect with a quick turnaround time at the next level. Take, for example, Arkansas right-hander Gage Wood, who posted a 3.82 ERA and 0.903 WHIP in 10 starts for the Razorbacks this season, including 69 strikeouts in 37.2 innings pitched.

Braves are within striking distance of CWS hero Gage Wood in MLB Draft

Gage Wood made history in the College World Series, becoming the third pitcher ever to complete a no-hit bid in the Razorbacks' 3-0 win over Murray State. Wood carried a perfect game into the eighth inning and rounded out his no-no with 19 strikeouts on 119 pitches.

That is a rare performance from a rare talent. Wood has past shoulder issues that will raise concerns about durability, but his electric, high-90s fastball and a blossoming arsenal of secondary pitches should give him a pathway to success at the next level. Ranked No. 50 in MLB Pipeline's prospect rankings before the College World Series, Wood is now firmly in the first round mix.

Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly has Wood going to the Milwaukee Brewers with the 20th overall pick in his latest mock draft. The Braves own the 22nd overall pick, placing one spot — and a mistake or two ahead of them — between Atlanta and arguably the highest-upside pitcher in the entire draft.

Wood will need to hammer out the finer details of his pitching repertoire in MLB, but the Braves have a strong track record of developing top-shelf starters. Spencer Strider, Max Fried, now Spencer Schwellenbach. The list is extensive. Should he fall into Atlanta's lap at No. 22, Wood can expect to have his progression handled with care. He can also expect a shot at the big leagues relatively soon. At 21 years old, if he can show rapid growth in the Braves farm system, there will be available rotation slots in the ATL over the next few years.

So, while Wood may have improved his stock a little too much for pie-in-the-sky Braves fans, there's still a chance he tumbles past the Brewers at No. 20 and into Atlanta's open arms. Such a fortunate development might help Atlanta fans forget the misery of this season, at least for a fleeting moment.