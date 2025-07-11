MLB Draft Rumors: Dark horses at No. 1, Orioles swinging big, Rockies nightmare

The 2025 MLB Draft is only days away, and we’re inching ever closer to learning who the Washington Nationals will select first overall. Will they opt for Oklahoma high school infielder Jackson Holliday, or should LSU left-handed ace Kade Anderson start packing his bags for the East Coast?

Here are some of the latest intriguing rumors to monitor with less than 72 hours until the 2025 MLB Draft.

MLB Draft Rumors: Who could go No. 1 overall in the 2025 MLB Draft?

Would the Nationals take calls on the No. 1 pick if the MLB Draft allowed trades? Ownership dismissed manager Dave Martinez and longtime general manager Mike Rizzo last weekend, and there is no guarantee that interim Mike DeBartolo will earn the full-time role.

As it stands, we expect one of three players to go No. 1 overall: Holliday, Anderson, or Oregon State shortstop Aiva Arquette. Holliday has long been a favorite to go atop the draft, though Anderson is a supremely talented lefty who dominated hitters at LSU. Could Anderson be the next Paul Skenes, albeit a left-handed version lacking the mustache?

Drafts often feature surprises, as Bill Simmons and Anthony Bennett know all too well. Could that unexpected pick be Arquette, who hit .354 with 19 homers, 66 RBIs, and a 1.115 OPS for the Beavers this past season?

MLB Draft Rumors: Orioles have an opportunity to swing big

Baltimore turned heads on Thursday when it traded reliever Bryan Baker to the Tampa Bay Rays for the No. 37 pick (Competitive Balance Round A). The Orioles have four of the draft’s first 37 picks, perhaps the best news they’ve had amid a shockingly disappointing 2025 campaign.

The only guarantee in the MLB Draft is that all 30 teams will select at least one player. In other words, the chances of all four players panning out and becoming solid major-leaguers are doubtful. That cynical reality shouldn’t stop the Orioles — who also pick No. 19, No. 30, and No. 31 — from taking a risk or two, especially considering Baltimore owns an MLB record $19.1 million available in its bonus pool to sign those draft picks.

MLB Draft Rumors: The Colorado Rockies could face a nightmare

The Rockies haven’t posted a winning record since 2018, and they’re well on pace for a third straight 100-loss season. Adding an impact bat, especially Holliday or Arquette, would ideally go a long way in at least helping the Rockies try to escape this recent dreadful stretch.

One problem: the Rockies pick No. 4, and it’s highly unlikely that both Holliday and Arquette will still be available. In fact, there’s a realistic nightmare scenario where those two, along with Anderson, are all off the board. Could that pave the way for Colorado to instead add Eli Willits, another Oklahoma High school shortstop?

Alternatively, the Rockies might be tempted to select Tennessee left-hander Liam Doyle or California prep pitcher Seth Hernandez. We can’t say that using a top-5 pick on a pitcher who would spend his home games in the Coors Field altitude is the best idea.