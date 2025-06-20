MLB drops the hammer on Padres and Dodgers for series full of drama

Max Muncy might not think they're real rivals, but the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres do not like each other. That much was made clear this past week as the two teams played a drama-filled series at Dodger Stadium. By the time the series had reached its end, tensions boiled over to the point where a brawl ensued, ejections were handed out, and ultimately, suspensions were given.

Ultimately, Padres closer Robert Suarez was suspended for three games after MLB deemed he intentionally hit Shohei Ohtani with a pitch in the ninth inning on Thursday. Both managers Dave Roberts and Mike Shildt were also suspended after getting into an altercation of their own. Since Suarez is appealing his suspension, he'll be active for Friday's game and for every upcoming game until an appeal is heard, but both Roberts and Shildt will miss their respective contests.

These suspensions were easy to see coming.

MLB hands out suspensions after tense Dodgers-Padres series

Tensions were high all week between these bitter rivals, but they really boiled over in the ninth inning of the series' finale game. The Dodgers hit Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. with a pitch, leading to Roberts and Shildt to exchange words with each other. Tatis left the game immediately after.

The Padres then retaliated in the bottom of the ninth, as Robert Suarez drilled Ohtani with a 100 mph fastball. Ohtani did his best to keep the dugouts from clearing again, but MLB has made it abundantly clear that anytime a pitcher intentionally hits a batter, discipline will be handed out. That is why he was suspended.

Were the Padres justified in their retaliation attempt? That can be debated. The pitcher who drilled Tatis on Thursday was Jack Little, a rookie right-hander making his MLB debut. Chances are, Little was nervous and wasn't in full control of his pitches. It didn't appear to be intentional. With that being said, at a certain point, intent doesn't matter.

That was the third time Tatis was hit by a pitch against the Dodgers this season in just seven games. He's been hit just once in his 65 other appearances. It's reasonable for Tatis and the Padres to think Los Angeles is targeting a star player who happens to have solid career numbers against the Dodgers.

These teams have a couple of months to cool down before they face off again in mid-August. Based on how this past series unfolded, the August series will be must-watch for all MLB fans.