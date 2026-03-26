MLB fans dub Netflix scorebug one of the worst of all time

The streaming service's scorebug drew widespread criticism for its tiny text and cluttered design during the broadcast.

The New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants kicked off the 2026 MLB season on Netflix to mixed fan reactions.

The New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants opened the 2026 MLB season on Wednesday. I hope you all already know the names of players on both teams, because Netflix clearly doesn't want to help you learn them. The scorebug for the Opening Night broadcast featured tiny letters and an unpopular design.

This isn't an exaggeration, the pitcher, pitch count, batter and count are practically illegible. The pitch type and speed that pops up at the bottom resembles the final line of an eye exam. C-H-B-N-O-E-U-P?

Ohhhhh buddy do i HATE this scorebug pic.twitter.com/stXISVCNmr — Justin (@JustinMLB) March 26, 2026

Of course, the close-up does not do it justice. You have to see the full screen to appreciate just how small those letters are.

I'm used to having to squint to read things. Without my glasses, I'm quite literally Velma from Scooby Doo. But I shouldn't have to lean forward and strain to see the scorebug while watching on a 70-inch TV. Other MLB fans on social media are on my side with this one.

Trying to read the names on the Netflix scorebug. pic.twitter.com/bfXIK92rFm — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) March 26, 2026

All of us trying to read the players names on the Netflix scorebug tonight. pic.twitter.com/4tUREnmymi — Evan Daniel (@itsmrevandaniel) March 26, 2026

Let's just say there were some strong opinions out there about the scorebug as a whole. The words "worst of all time" were uttered.

Netflix scorebug misses the mark with MLB fans

I didn’t think a scorebug could get worse than the Bally Sports one



Netflix may have just proven me wrong pic.twitter.com/3gKz2dnJwU — AT (@BaseballWRLD_) March 26, 2026

Worst scorebug in sports history pic.twitter.com/KaRlqpVJH3 — Jed 🇬🇧 (@TigersJUK) March 26, 2026

this is, without question, the ugliest scorebug i have ever seen pic.twitter.com/Z2L96rHVOK — casey at the bat (@thebenchesclear) March 26, 2026

One thing that can unite all baseball fans is a horrific scorebug — Cara Jeffrey (@cara_jeffrey) March 26, 2026

The size of the text was a universal complaint, even for those who enjoyed the other elements. But the design itself was an issue for others.

This the typa graphic you have as a widget on your phone screen not on an MLB broadcast lol https://t.co/PGYuExzK0o — BronxBmbrz (@BronxBmbrz) March 26, 2026

This Netflix scorebug is upsetting me. It’s too long to be a proper square and too short to be a satisfying rectangle. Also, the text is so small. — Hogdale (@Hogdale_) March 26, 2026

Put me on the side of the shape haters. The scorebug simultanously is too small and taking up too great a proportion of the screen. The score blocks are way too big, especially given how everything else is tiny.

Netflix was already fighting an uphill battle on MLB Opening Night

Netflix wasn't a particularly popular platform on Opening Night to begin with. Some of that is Netflix's fault but most of it is on MLB. Fans don't want to have another subscription in order to watch baseball games. Since Netflix got Opening Day, the Home Run Derby and the 2026 Field of Dreams game, it's a service being forced upon them.

The bigger issue is MLB eroding the tradition of Opening Day. By beginning the season with a one-off game, they've watered down the holiday and spectacle of Opening Day. Day baseball and a fresh start was the charm of the season starting. The league has instead focused on the national lens. Yankees fans have particular reason to gripe since their season opener started at 8 p.m. ET on a Wednesday night.