MLB’s Home Run Derby king hasn’t been touched in 25 years

The 2025 MLB Home Run Derby features some of the sport’s top sluggers, including Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. and Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh.

Although Los Angeles Dodgers veteran Teoscar Hernández isn’t heading to Atlanta to defend his crown, that doesn’t mean we’re not in for a fun night at Truist Park. Get ready for several hours of mammoth home runs — and a potential hometown victory for Acuña, who has crushed opposing pitchers since returning in late May.

There are only two guarantees about the 2025 Home Run Derby: home runs will be hit, and no player will set a record for the most Derby victories, at least not this year.

Who has the most Home Run Derby wins in MLB history?

You likely won’t be surprised to learn that Mariners legend Ken Griffey Jr. owns the most Home Run Derby victories. Griffey won three Derbies from 1994-98, a stretch which started at Pittsburgh’s Three Rivers Stadium.

Actually, Griffey arguably began his reign of terror the year before in Baltimore. Rocking a backwards cap in the first televised derby, Griffey smashed a home run off the B&O Warehouse behind Orioles Park at Camden Yards. However, he lost in a swing-off to Texas Rangers star Juan González.

July 12, 1993: Ken Griffey, Jr. is the first player to hit Baltimore's B&O Warehouse on the fly with a 460-foot shot during the Home Run Derby pic.twitter.com/uXeq4295Mx — This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) July 13, 2022

Griffey captured consecutive Derby titles in 1998 and 1999 at Colorado’s Coors Field and Boston’s Fenway Park, respectively. The Hall of Fame outfielder also finished as a runner-up in 1992 and 2000. The 2000 event marked Griffey’s only participation with the Cincinnati Reds.

Which players have won the Home Run Derby more than once?

Although Griffey remains the only player with three Home Run Derby victories, several players have won it twice. Former All-Star first baseman Prince Fielder won in 2009 with the Milwaukee Brewers and captured his second title three years later, though he did so while wearing a Detroit Tigers uniform.

Oakland Athletics outfielder Yoenis Céspedes joined them with consecutive victories in 2013 and 2014. New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso is the club’s only active player, winning in 2019 and 2021.

LA POTENCIA!



Rewatch Yoenis Cespedes win the 2014 Home Run derby! #RootedInOaklandpic.twitter.com/PcAGTBzulT — Amazin’ A’s Craze (@AmazinAsCraze) July 19, 2022

Fielder is the only two-time Home Run Derby champion who did not repeat. Alonso technically repeated because there was no Home Run Derby or All-Star Game in 2020 amid the pandemic.

When is the 2025 Home Run Derby?

The 2025 Home Run Derby takes place at Atlanta’s Truist Park on Monday, July 14. Barring any weather delays, the event will begin at 8 p.m. ET.