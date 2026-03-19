MLB insider answers biggest questions: Michael Kopech buzz, WBC and latest rumors

MLB Opening Day is right around the corner, but moves could still be made in the next week.



The World Baseball Classic is over, and now all eyes are on Opening Day. So it’s time for another The Baseball Insiders mailbag.

What’s happening with Michael Kopech? Who had an underrated offseason? Why did the Nationals option Harry Ford? Thoughts on the World Baseball Classic? Could the Brewers make a play for a starting pitcher? Let’s dive into it.

What’s going on with Michael Kopech’s market?

Genuinely, zero clue. It’s shocking that a reliever of Kopech’s caliber — a 2.45 ERA in 14 games last season, 1.13 ERA in 24 games in 2024 with the Dodgers — is still unsigned. But his injury history surely has something to do with it.

Kopech, 30 in April, pitched through a forearm issue in the 2024 postseason and it lingered into 2025. He started the 2025 season on the Injured List, pitched seven innings, and was placed back on the IL with a knee injury that resulted in surgery for a torn meniscus. He eventually went back to the IL with what manager Dave Roberts called “a couple different things.” Still, you’d think some team would take a chance on Kopech on a minor-league deal. Alas, he remains unsigned.

Underrated offseason?

Chicago White Sox third baseman Munetaka Murakami | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

I’ll go with the Chicago White Sox. I really like what Chris Getz did this winter, especially with signing Munetaka Murakami to a two-year contract. It’s exactly the kind of deal the White Sox should be doing. If he’s great, then the White Sox have a star under contract in his prime. If he struggles, then it’s a two-year commitment that they can get out of with no problem.

They also signed Seranthony Dominguez, a prime trade asset at the deadline, as well as left-hander Anthony Kay, among others. They join a core that includes Colson Montgomery, Kyle Teel, Edgar Quero and Miguel Vargas – and while they may not be ready to contend in 2026, the White Sox are getting better and have a clear sense of direction.

What to make of Nationals optioning Harry Ford to Triple-A

Catcher Harry Ford | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

It allows Keibert Ruiz and Drew Millas to start the season as the Nationals’ catchers. Ruiz, who is signed a contract through 2030 with a pair of club options, will be the primary catcher despite poor defensive metrics and coming off a season with a .247/.277/.318 with two home runs and 25 RBI.

The Nationals optioning Ford makes total sense. He’s one of the top catching prospects in baseball and he’s only 23. Sitting on the bench on the major-league roster would do little good for his long-term development. Instead, he’ll get consistent playing time in Triple-A, and position himself to impact the big league team at some point during the regular season.

Top takeaway from World Baseball Classic final?

Venezuela pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

How much it meant to Venezuela to win it all. You looked around the diamond after the game and a bunch of their players were in tears. Eduardo Rodriguez, who won a World Series a couple seasons ago, said, “this is the greatest moment I ever got on the mound.”

It was also really, really cool to see Bryce Harper go around afterwards to congratulate Venezuelan players on their championship. Harper gets it. Classy.

Could the Brewers go for starting pitching?

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Via Sophia Minnaert, Brandon Woodruff is scheduled for four innings on Thursday. Quinn Priester has a bullpen scheduled for Saturday and is estimated to return in April. Logan Henderson is scheduled for a game (2-3 innings) on Friday. And then Kyle Harrison, a popular breakout candidate, left his start on Wednesday with a blister on his left index finger.

Thankfully for Milwaukee, Harrison’s ailment shouldn’t keep him out long. But after trading Freddy Peralta, the Brewers don’t have their typical number of arms ahead of Opening Day. This is purely speculation on my part, but could they be a landing spot for Lucas Giolito?