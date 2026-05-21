MLB insider grades trade deadline fits for Cubs, Braves and Yankees

The Yankees are expected to be active in the bullpen market again this year, targeting controllable arms with proven success.

The MLB trade deadline is a little more than two months away, but trade conversations are already happening amongst teams.

In recent years, a few deals have gotten done well in advance of the deadline, most notably the Father’s Day blockbuster that sent Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants last season. We can’t expect anything of that magnitude this season — that was one of the biggest and most surprising trades in recent baseball history — but we can expect a trade or two to get done in the weeks before the August 3 deadline. Let’s look at some trade ideas that are getting buzz and provide some grades on the potential fits.

Minnesota Twins' Joe Ryan to the Chicago Cubs

The Cubs need to make a splash at the deadline. As dominant as they’ve looked, they still are in second place in the National League Central and just got swept by the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cubs need pitching. But I don’t believe that pitching option will be Joe Ryan.

Listen, do I think the Cubs will have interest in Ryan? What contending team wouldn’t have interest in him? It’s the same thing the Minnesota Twins faced last season when they had their epic trade deadline sell off and held onto Ryan. The asking price this year will be extreme, and I have a hard time seeing the Cubs meeting that price, especially after trading Owen Caissie to the Miami Marlins for Edward Cabrera.

Perhaps Ryan being controllable through 2027 could entice Jed Hoyer to part with some top prospects. But I just don’t see it. Other options, perhaps a Robbie Ray type, feel more likely.

Grading the fit: 6.5/10

Colorado Rockies' Antonio Senzetela to the Atlanta Braves

Senzetala, 31, has been dominant with a 1.19 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 14 games out of the bullpen this season. In a contract year, it feels like the right time for the Colorado Rockies to sell high.

The Atlanta Braves would be a good fit. Their bullpen is already strong with Robert Suarez and Raisel Iglesias in the late innings and adding Senzetala would give them an even more formidable unit while taking pressure off the rotation.

What I also like about this fit is the acquisition cost won’t be too much and would allow Alex Anthopoulos to continue bolstering the roster and pitching staff. There is going to be plenty of interest in Senzetela, and he should be traded ahead of the August 3 deadline.

Grading the fit: 8/10

St. Louis Cardinals' Riley O’Brien to the New York Yankees

O’Brien flashed in limited time last season, with a 2.06 ERA in 15 appearances, and that breakout has continued this season with a 3.13 ERA in 15 games.

The Yankees went all-in to bolster the bullpen at last year's deadline to acquire David Bednar, Camilo Doval and Jake Bird. It was to get ahead of the expected losses of Luke Weaver and Devin Williams in free agency and to have internal options ready to step up. They rank tied for ninth in baseball in bullpen ERA (3.48) this season. And if last year’s deadline is any indication, then we should expect more bullpen action from the Yankees.

O’Brien will be one of many options that the Yankees consider. His success, and also his controllability (he’s not a free agent until 2031), make him desirable and an option that New York will surely make a call about. And it’d behoove Cardinals executive Chaim Bloom to get a deal done with the Yankees or anyone involving O’Brien, especially if prices for controllable bullpen pieces continue to be as high as they’ve been in recent seasons.

Grading the fit: 8/10