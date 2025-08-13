MLB Insider predicts 5 important waiver claims that could impact the playoff picture

The MLB roster shuffling process is not necessarily done after the July 31 trade deadline. While 99% of outside roster maneuvers have already taken place, the waiver process is how contending teams can attempt to add from other organizations.

We have seen it in years past, most notably with the Los Angeles Angels in 2023. They placed starting pitcher Lucas Giolito, relievers Matt Moore and Reynaldo Lopez, as well as outfielders Hunter Renfroe and Randal Grichuk on waivers only a short time after acquiring most of them via trade. It allowed a contending team to add any of the players for no acquisition cost while taking on the remainder of their salaries.

For the Angels, it was a salary dump. It was their way of saving money as their season went to taters. And for a contending team, it could have meant the difference between an early playoff exit and advancing to the World Series.

Things of that nature are rare, but certainly possible. So who could go on waivers this season? Here’s a guess at some possibilities (note: this is not reporting, this is just my own speculation).

Tommy Pham, Pittsburgh Pirates

At the trade deadline, Pham had little market. But he’s been very useful for the Pirates this season, hitting .260/.330/.363 with five home runs and 33 RBI. He was signed to a one-year contract in the offseason and word is, has been very impressive with the young players in the clubhouse and has been a good veteran influence. So perhaps the Pirates deem him too valuable to part with in a salary dump. But he could help a World Series hopeful team.

Devin Williams, New York Yankees

Williams has been a disaster of epic proportions in the Bronx and seems very likely to be a one-and-done. He was acquired to be a dominant, difference-making presence in the ninth inning. Instead, he’s recorded a 5.60 ERA and been in and out of the closer role. A change of scenery is definitely needed in the offseason and considering his struggles, and the number of high-end relievers on the roster, I wonder if the Yanks could consider putting Williams on waivers.

Again, just my speculation. It’s not something I’ve heard. But his stint in the Bronx has been so bad that I wonder if it’s a possibility they could consider.

Michael Conforto, Los Angeles Dodgers

Conforto has not worked out for the Dodgers. He signed a one-year, $17 million contract in the offseason and is hitting a career-worst .187/.299/.327 with nine home runs and 25 RBI. I can’t see any team claiming him on waivers, especially at that salary. I could see Conforto being a candidate to get designated for assignment at some point, similar to what happened with Jason Heyward last season (except Conforto is on a much larger salary).

Josh Bell, Washington Nationals

Bell had been traded in three consecutive seasons before not being moved at this deadline. Bell, 32, is hitting .233/.331/.401 with 15 home runs and 43 RBI this season. The 10-year veteran could provide pop and a clubhouse presence for any team that would potentially claim him while saving the Nationals about $1 million on the payroll.

Michael A. Taylor, Chicago White Sox

This is a case where I could see the White Sox seeing a respected veteran player and wanting him to have a chance at winning a World Series or at least getting back to the postseason. On the other hand, they need bats. They value his defense. They value his presence in the clubhouse. And he’s signed very cheaply. While his .220/.287/.417 slashline with eight home runs and 28 RBI is nothing to write home about, he’s a player that the White Sox will likely elect to keep through the season.