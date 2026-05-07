MLB insider re-grades the biggest MLB offseason signings in early May

We’re slightly over a month into the regular season, but let’s look back and give some early thoughts on the previous free agent class.

The biggest deals were Kyle Tucker and Kyle Schwarber. There were many other high-end players added in free agency. So how do some of those look 37 games into the season? Let’s take a very early look at five players and how they’re faring with their new (and old) teams.

Kyle Tucker, Los Angeles Dodgers: 4 years, $240 million

This was the best contract for a player in the entire winter. There was a bidding war between two of the largest markets in baseball – the Dodgers and New York Mets – with both offering short-term, high AAV contracts while the Toronto Blue Jays offered a long-term contract. Tucker took the Dodgers’ contract with the idea of opting out after the second season and re-testing free agency.

Tucker, 29, has not gotten off to a blistering start in Los Angeles, hitting .252/.338/.396 with four home runs and 19 RBI. His impact will be felt come playoff time when the Dodgers pursue their third consecutive championship. So yes, while he has produced the lowest OPS+ (107) since 2018, expect much more to come for Tucker.

Grade: 8/10

Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies: 5 years, $150 million

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The Phillies always loomed as the favorite for Schwarber, but there was legitimate competition from the American League East. The Baltimore Orioles loomed as a serious threat and prioritized the superstar slugger. The Boston Red Sox were a team many across baseball eyed as a possibility, but they never felt seriously involved.

Schwarber, 33, has had a very Kyle Schwarber-like season with a low batting average and big power. He’s hit .207/.352/.519 with 11 home runs and 20 RBI. It’s been a tumultuous year for the Phillies, but they seem to be getting back on track, and Schwarber will play a key role in that. His power is unmatched, and should he stay healthy, a 40+ homer season feels like a lock.

Grade: 8.5/10

Bo Bichette, New York Mets: 3 years, $126 million

New York Mets shortstop Bo Bichette | John Jones-Imagn Images

This was a bonkers free agency. Minutes after Tucker signed with the Dodgers, I got a call saying that Bichette was on the verge of going to Philadelphia. I checked and it was indeed close. I alerted my editors and began pre-writing a story for the next day. Then the Mets, who lurked on Bichette all winter, reached an agreement on a three-year contract to bring him to Queens.

It had me, the Phillies and the rest of baseball stunned.

The contract — a three-year, $126 million deal — was also incredibly player friendly and continued an offseason trend of stars signing short-term, high-AAV contracts. His numbers don’t reflect the type of player that he is, hitting only .242/.277/.315 with two home runs and 16 RBI. But he’s been better in the last 14 days, hitting .286/.321/.367 with a .688 OPS, one home run and seven RBI. So there’s reason to believe he’s getting more comfortable in Queens.

Grade: 8/10

Pete Alonso, Baltimore Orioles: five years, $155 million

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Pete Alonso | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Alonso seemed destined to leave Queens last winter, and after missing on Schwarber, the Orioles aggressively pursued Alonso, and landed him. He provided the type of player and person they coveted: a leader, a proven veteran who could add pop to their lineup.

There have been questions with his bat speed, but Alonso has still produced seven homers in his first 37 games. His .449 SLG would be the lowest of his career. His .781 OPS would also be the lowest of his career. Still, he has a 119 OPS+, and should be a player that the Orioles build around who also helps their young talent get comfortable and grow at the major-league level.

Grade: 6.5/10

Munetaka Murakami, Chicago White Sox: two years, $34 million

Chicago White Sox first baseman Munetaka Murakami | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Entering the winter, many projections had Murakami signing a $200+ million contract. There were a bunch of teams interested in the Japanese slugger, but the contract never came close to expectations — and the Chicago White Sox swooped in and signed him.

It looks like a stroke of genius by Chris Getz and the front office. He’s hit 14 home runs in 37 games and looks like one of the majors’ best power threats. He needs to cut down on strikeouts (55) but the ingredients are there for him to be a force in the majors. The White Sox should be taking more risks like this because if it works out, they have a star player signed for two seasons of his prime. And if it doesn’t work out, then it’s not a long-term commitment.

Major credit to Getz. Murakami is, in large part, one of the reasons why the White Sox are such an exciting young team. But this team is ascending. They may not be a playoff team this year or next, but they’re ascending.

Grade: 10/10

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