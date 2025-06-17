MLB Insider: Rich Hill does not opt out of Royals deal, could return to MLB at 45

Rich Hill had a June 15 opt-out clause in his contract with the Kansas City Royals, but will remain with the organization, sources say. If Hill is not in the Majors, and another team is willing to offer a Major-League contract, the Royals “will not stand in his way,” one source said.

Hill, 45, most recently pitched in the Majors with the Boston Red Sox last season. He signed with the Royals on a Minor-League contract in mid-May, and after two starts with the ACL Royals, he was promoted to Triple-A, where he’s since recorded a 2.81 ERA and a 19:7 strikeout-to-walk ratio in three starts (16 innings).

While Hill’s numbers are not as strong as they once were (4.91 ERA last season and a 5.41 ERA in 2023 with the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres), he represents a veteran option with postseason experience. He’s thrown 53 innings (13 appearances) and has a 3.06 ERA in stints with the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Rich Hill remains an option for the Royals rotation

Hill also provides veteran leadership for the Royals or any team that would potentially add him on a Major-League contract. During his time with the Royals’ Minor-League affiliates, players have praised Hill for being open with sharing his experiences, answering questions and seeing both his preparation behind the scenes and how he goes about his business.

”What our young players learned from the venerable southpaw will impact their careers forever,” the Royals’ Player Development account said.

In 20 career seasons, Hill has thrown 1,409 innings and posted a 4.01 ERA with a 24% strikeout rate. For now, Hill will remain in Triple-A with the Royals. But considering his performance, extensive experience in the Majors and how many teams need pitching ahead of the playoff push, it’s possible Dick Mountain is in the Majors again before too long.