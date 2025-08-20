MLB insider: Why the Ketel Marte trade talk will grow louder in the offseason

The Ketel Marte rumors have taken over the Arizona Diamondbacks’ clubhouse, the media and the entirety of baseball. Everywhere you look, someone is talking about it.

And rightfully so. For as upset as Diamondbacks fans are about the story in the Arizona Republic, detailing teammates’ frustrations with Marte’s tendency to miss games and how his absence from the team following the All-Star break, realize this: this story is true. Nick Piecoro is one of the best writers in baseball. It’s something I’ve heard about from time to time from sources in and around the team.

The fact that Marte went to the media and apologized for missing time further underscores the story's validity. Marte does not do that if the story isn’t accurate. It gave the details of Piecoro’s story further validity and strengthened his points.

As far as what it means for Marte’s future with the team, that remains to be seen.

Ketel Marte's future with the Diamondbacks is uncertain

The Diamondbacks need to have plenty of internal discussions both now and after the regular season to figure out what happens with Marte. The best guess is that teams ask the Diamondbacks about Marte in the offseason, the team listens, but ultimately does not move the star second baseman.

Just a reminder: “listening” is not “shopping.” Teams listen on the majority of their players in trade talks. It’s how good teams operate. Listening does not mean a player will be traded.

But what team wouldn’t be interested in Marte? After all, Marte is still only 31. He’s signed through 2030 on a six-year, $105 million contract with a player option for 2031. When he’s on the field, Marte is one of the most productive players in baseball and this season is hitting .295/.395/.553 with a .948 OPS, 23 home runs and 56 RBI.

There would be a significant amount of interest in Marte around the league, though it’s doubtful that any team would pony up the appropriate compensation given Marte’s production and team-friendly contract. But it’s a storyline that won’t go away and as the offseason nears, will only grow louder.