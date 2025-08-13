MLB just moved one big step closer to a lockout that could ruin the sport

MLB's current CBA with the MLBPA ends in December of 2026 – so after next season. Until then, baseball fans must face the reality of what life without the sport they love would look like. MLB owners were already pushing for a salary cap, something players would never agree to. Players surely have their own complaints as well, such as the arbitration system and international signings, but their multi-billion dollar bosses are louder than ever. Owners are crying poor. You shouldn't believe them, but the recent failure by the Twins to sell majority stake won't help future CBA negotiations.

Minnesota's fire sale at the trade deadline was meant to clear some franchise debt – rumored to be over $400 million – in hopes it'd help the Pohlad family find a new majority owner. After dealing away coveted players like Carlos Correa and Jhoan Duran, the Twins were a far worse team and, unfortunately for fans, did not find a new majority owner. Instead, the Pohlads found several minority owners, while they maintain full control.

“To strengthen the club in a rapidly evolving sports landscape — one that demands strong partnerships, fresh ideas, and long-term vision – we are in the process of adding two significant limited partnership groups, each of whom will bring a wealth of experience and share our family values," the Twins ownership wrote in a statement.

What the Twins ownership drama means for MLB

It should be noted that the Pohlad family placed a giant for sale sign outside Target Stadium last October, less than a year after they slashed payroll by $30 million following a postseason appearance.

The Twins initially drew some interest from Justin Ishbia, but he invested his money in the Chicago White Sox with a plan to eventually take over for Jerry Reinsdorf in five years. The Twins valuation, which was listed at $1.7 billion, was not met by outside investors. That valuation and eventual sale is how most owners make their money. Any owner in the business of sports expecting to make year over year profits likely is not in it for the right reasons.

Next MLB-MLBPA CBA negotiations won't be easy

Rob Manfred has his hands full with the next CBA. The Bob Nutting's (and clearly the Pohlad's) of the world would prefer to institute a salary cap and ensure that they can compete alongside the Dodgers, Mets and Yankees. A salary cap is nearly impossible to accomplish, while a salary floor would not have the owners support. The players and owners are at a standstill as of this writing, but the hope is that we are still over a year out from when negotiations really matter. For now, it's all talk.

If franchise valuations aren't as well-off as they seem, expect owners to double down. None of this is good news for MLB, and keeping the Pohlad's involved in Minnesota will only make the franchise worse.